Manus, the Netherlands-based startup behind a number of VR gloves, today announced pre-order availability for the company’s first professional-level SteamVR tracker.

Called the Manus Pro Tracker, the company says the device is designed specifically for SteamVR-based motion capture, virtual production and full-body VR. It’s primarily designed to work with the company’s Prime II Series Motion Capture and Virtual Reality gloves, however an optional strap set can also allow users to mount it to different parts of the body.

Manus Pro Tracker, which is available for pre-order starting today for €300 ($360), uses the company’s interchangeable battery system which promises up to 4.5 hours of battery life with continuous use. Recharging the battery can either be done over USB-C (one-hour charge time) or by using the company’s Manus Charger dock to recharge multiple batteries.

“After years of using SteamVR Tracking, we are excited to launch our own SteamVR enabled product,” said Bart Loosman, CEO at Manus. “We have been amazed by the accuracy and ease-of-use of this tracking solution for a long time. As one of the very first companies in the world to get access to the SteamVR technology, we hope to improve the workflow of creative professionals around the world with our very own professional tracker.”

Manus says its Pro Tracker includes “the latest sensors of its kind” and more sensors than any SteamVR tracker currently available. The obvious point of comparison is the official HTC Vive Tracker, which is notably heavier than Manus Pro Tracker at 62 g, or 44% lighter than the 89 g Vive Tracker. Another upcoming competitor in the space is the Tundra Tracker, which is headed to Kickstarter in March.