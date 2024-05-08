Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive today announced a new interactive story coming exclusively to Apple Vision Pro, which is based on the popular Disney+ animated series What If…?.

Called What If…? – An Immersive Story, the developers call it an “immersive, narrative-driven and innovative story in mixed reality,” which is promised to be an hour-long experience.

It’s also said to use both augmented and virtual reality, letting users interact by using both their eyes and hands, also including both new and iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe locations.

Here’s how the developers describe it:

“What If…?” reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways. Now, fans have been chosen to step into the leading role of an all-new immersive story that transforms the space around them as they traverse across realities. Throughout their journey, they will come face-to-face with Multiversal variants of their favorite characters, learn the mystic arts, and be tasked with harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones.

1 of 3

“Together, these features will remind fans that time, space, and reality are more than a linear path,” the announcement teases.

That’s about all we know for now, however the developers say we can expect more details about What If…? – An Immersive Story “soon,” so we’ll be tuned to ILM Immersive’s profile on X (formerly Twitter) for all of the latest developments.

Considering the $3,500 Vision Pro lacks a critical mass of native XR experiences and games, we’re not certain what to expect from what’s shaping up to a fairly big budget project. What is certain though is ILM Immersive (previously ILMxLAB) is the same team behind the Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, which for a long time was exclusive to Meta hardware, and stands as one of the best narrative-based VR series to date.