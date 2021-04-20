Mystical Adventure ‘Maskmaker’ Releases on PC VR & PSVR Today, Trailer Here

Maskmaker, a VR adventure game from A Fisherman’s Tale (2019) studio InnerspaceVR and publisher MWM Interactive, brings a host of unique puzzles and scenic environments to PSVR and SteamVR-compatible headsets today.

In Maskmaker, you step into a magical realm where you take on the role of a “Maskmaker’s apprentice” to the powerful Prospero. Here you learn to craft mystical masks while also “unraveling the mystery of the Maskmaker along the way.” The game promises plenty of mystical biomes to explore using your new found crafting skills.

1 of 4

“With Maskmaker, we wanted to challenge ourselves and expand beyond the little world we had created in our previous game, and get away from the linear structure of storytelling. We also wanted to create a longer experience – which was the most critical feedback we heard with A Fisherman’s Tale,” said Balthazar Auxietre, creative director and co-founder at InnerspaceVR.

Auxietre says the studio’s previous adventure game helped inform what he calls a more open-ended world. “Maskmaker is definitely our biggest game to date, and it’s certainly not an easy task, especially for a VR game,” he says.

Maskmaker is now available for $20 on Oculus PC platform (Rift & Quest via Link), PSVR and SteamVR-compatible headsets. We’re expecting all store links here today, although it seems to already by live on Steam.