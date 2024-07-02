‘Attack on Titan VR’ Releases in Early Access July 23rd, and It Looks… Rough

Japanese studio UNIVRS announced Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable in late 2022, making for the hit anime’s first official VR game. Now the studio says it’s releasing the game in early access on Quest next month, giving us our first look at gameplay. And it looks pretty rough.

The studio today announced that Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is releasing on Quest in early access on July 23rd, priced at just $5.

While it’s difficult to argue with such an honest price tag, the new gameplay video is a pretty stark departure from the concept trailer released in June 2023, which admittedly features pre-rendered animations.

Of course, we’ll be reserving judgement until we actually get a chance to go hands-on with the game, although it’s undoubtedly not the strongest start.

As the first official Attack on Titan VR game, Unbreakable lets players enter the world of the hit anime to become a member of the Scout Regiment and fight against the Titans for the survival of mankind. That means plenty of swinging through the city with your omni-directional mobility gear, and bringing down hulking Titans with your trusty blades.

The early access version is set to include the first two chapters of the game, each offering 2-3 hours of action, the studio says. It’s also set offer both single and two-player co-op, however the studio notes co-op mode will be under development until the full 1.0 release, which is slated to arrive in Late 2024.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable, which supports Quest 2/3/Pro.