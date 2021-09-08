The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of The Matrix films, just got its first set of teaser trailers that offer a peek at what’s coming to the silver screens in December 2021.

It’s been over 20 years since The Matrix (1999) wove its iconic tale of a dystopian future, where humans are suspended in an all-encompassing virtual reality simulation by an enigmatic artificial intelligence.

Now the series’ long-awaited fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections, has a new fan site that lets you chose between the red and blue pill. In the original film, the red pill ejected Neo (Keanu Reeves) from the matrix and into the overworld where humans wage an eternal battle against the AI who imprisoned them there. The blue pill would have sent him back into the shared delusion.

Truth be told, it doesn’t matter which pill you choose—in fact, you should probably choose both so you can get a look at both teasers.

Keanu Reeves is reprising his role as the film’s savior Neo, aka “the one.” Carrie-Anne Moss is returning too, again playing Trinity. Things aren’t so clear cut though, as timelines seem to indicate that Neo has access to either an alternate version of the matrix, or some way of time-traveling through the monolithic simulation.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) appears to be playing the role of a younger Morpheus, who was previously played by seasoned actor Laurence Fishburne, so it seems we’ll be getting a prequel of sorts. According to IMDB, much of the cast are new faces to the franchise, including Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, and Jessica Henwick. Lana Wachowski is writing and directing; it’s not certain whether sibling Lilly Wachowski will have a credit here.

Whatever the case, we’re sure to get a better look at the official trailer which drops tomorrow. We’ll post an update here, so check back soon.