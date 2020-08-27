‘Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond’ Gets New Action-packed Trailer, Launching This Holiday

The highly anticipated Oculus exclusive, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is finally due to launch this holiday. A new trailer shows the game’s emphasis on both action and narrative.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond has been in development by Respawn Entertainment for nearly three years, making it one of the most anticipated Oculus exclusive titles to date. The game is due to finally launch this holiday season.

Today the game got a brand new trailer which gives us a much better look at gameplay and story than anything previously released.

Oculus today revealed the narrative premise of the game along with some other details:

Through VR, players will be transported into the boots of a combat engineer who is recruited to join the OSS — Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner of the modern CIA created to conduct espionage and sabotage behind enemy lines during WWII. Alongside a cast of new and returning characters from throughout the Medal of Honor franchise, players will experience missions that will take them from Tunisia to across Europe, participating in some of the biggest moments of the war.

A major goal of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is to “to be grounded and emotionally authentic, to be as true as we can to the experiences of people that fought through it and lived through [WWII],” according to Respawn’s Peter Hirschmann, who wrote and directed the original Medal of Honor (1999).

While the latest marketing focuses heavily on the game’s narrative authenticity and single player campaign, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is also planned to have a fully-fledged multiplayer mode, which we’ve unfortunately still not heard much about. With the game due to launch in less than four months, there’s surely more details to come ahead of launch.