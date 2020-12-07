If you’re planning to pick up Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond when it launches this Friday, take note of both the required space and recommended specs.

If you aren’t rolling in extra hard drive space, the upcoming launch of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond might necessitate some overdue Spring cleaning.

While the final installation size of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond already sits at a huge 170GB, developer Respawn Entertainment advises you’ll need 340GB of free space for the installation process. The studio also highly recommends installing the game on an SSD rather than an HDD. If you’re looking to clear our some extra storage space, the excellent and free tool WinDirStat comes highly recommended by yours truly.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Recommended Specifications

For smooth VR gameplay, Respawn recommends the following specifications for Above and Beyond:

CPU: Intel Core-i7-9700K (or comparable AMD)

Intel Core-i7-9700K (or comparable AMD) RAM: 16GB DDR4

16GB DDR4 Graphics Card: GTX 2080 (or comparable AMD)

GTX 2080 (or comparable AMD) Storage: 340GB required for installation, 170GB once installed (SSD or NVMe recommended)

The studio says that the game can be played with lower specs but players might see occasional performance issues.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Release Date, Price, and Supported Headsets

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is set to launch on December 11th in the Oculus PC store and Steam. It will be playable on Oculus Rift headsets and SteamVR headsets. Oculus Quest headsets can play the game if plugged into a capable PC via an Oculus Link cable.

Oculus has unfortunately not yet confirmed the price of the game, though we expect it will land between $40 and $60.

If you’re looking for more details on the gameplay, check out our preview of both the campaign and multiplayer, and our article covering the game’s multiplayer details.