If you’re planning to pick up Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond when it launches this Friday, take note of both the required space and recommended specs.

If you aren’t rolling in extra hard drive space, the upcoming launch of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond might necessitate some overdue Spring cleaning.

While the final installation size of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond already sits at a huge 170GB, developer Respawn Entertainment advises you’ll need 340GB of free space for the installation process. The studio also highly recommends installing the game on an SSD rather than an HDD. If you’re looking to clear our some extra storage space, the excellent and free tool WinDirStat comes highly recommended by yours truly.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Recommended Specifications

For smooth VR gameplay, Respawn recommends the following specifications for Above and Beyond:

  • CPU: Intel Core-i7-9700K (or comparable AMD)
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4
  • Graphics Card: GTX 2080 (or comparable AMD)
  • Storage: 340GB required for installation, 170GB once installed (SSD or NVMe recommended)

The studio says that the game can be played with lower specs but players might see occasional performance issues.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Release Date, Price, and Supported Headsets

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is set to launch on December 11th in the Oculus PC store and Steam. It will be playable on Oculus Rift headsets and SteamVR headsets. Oculus Quest headsets can play the game if plugged into a capable PC via an Oculus Link cable.

Oculus has unfortunately not yet confirmed the price of the game, though we expect it will land between $40 and $60.

If you’re looking for more details on the gameplay, check out our preview of both the campaign and multiplayer, and our article covering the game’s multiplayer details.

  • 340GB????? What the hell… it takes a whole hard drive!

    • Adrian Meredith

      That’s because the Oculus launcher is awful. If they release a patch you need 2x the required space.

      • Jan Ciger

        True about that Oculus launcher issue but even 170GB is bonkers, especially for a download on a 10Mbit DSL.

        I have Borderlands 3 installed from Steam and that’s over 70GB too and took the entire night to download. Many recent games are tens of GB.

        If it keeps going like this, we will be soon buying the games preinstalled on harddisks/SSDs. Or have one or two games installed tops.

        Disk capacity is cheap – but not THAT cheap, especially SSDs. And you can only put so many drives in the machine.

        • Andrew Jakobs

          Appearantly it’s due all the documentary video’s that come with the game..

      • Ad

        Will it be less on steam?

  • VR5

    I only had 40GB left on my largest drive so I made some space for this game. I now have 390GB free so I’m prepared. But it’s not an SSD so I might still be screwed.

    I might get a larger SSD for games like this (and user folder app data, that is chipping away at my 100GB system drive), but no new GPU for a while.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Price of a decent SSD isn’t that high anymore, 1TB’s are already pretty cheap these days..

      • VR5

        Yeah, I was thinking about getting a 500GB but it is probably better to go for an even larger one. I haven’t checked prizes lately.

        500GB seemed affordable when Wrath released but I ended up not needing it then. Cleared the whole game on a 1050 Ti too.

        Will try with my current hardware first before I decide I need to upgrade.

  • kakek

    Can we talk about the 2080 as MINIMUM requirement ?
    It doesn’t look bad, but it’s not better than alyx.

    I don’t even know a single person around me ( IRL ) that will be able to play it.

    • VR5

      That’s misinformation. As you can tell from the original AMA and this article, that’s the recommended spec. Minimum requirements haven’t been released yet, as far as I know.

  • Raphael

    How to kill a VR game at launch. MS Flight sim requires 150GB.

  • Ad

    Jeez. This makes me wish I just bought two HDDs and had them in RAID 0 because SSDs are so expensive yet games just get bigger and bigger.