Meta is Releasing 2 New Ray-Ban Smart Glasses for Prescription Wearers, Starting at $500

By
Scott Hayden
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5

Meta and eyewear partner EssilorLuxottica announced two new “optical-forward” pairs of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which are said to support nearly all prescriptions.

Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses can already be paired with prescription lenses, although the latest pairs of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are coming with new ergonomic features: overextension hinges, interchangeable nose-pads, and optician-adjustable temple tips, things designed to give users a more custom fit.

Ray-Ban Meta ‘BLAYZER’ model |  Image courtesy Meta, EssilorLuxottica

In a blog post, Meta announced it’s offering two new frame styles: a rectangular ‘Blayzer Optics’ design available in two sizes (Standard and Large) and a more rounded ‘Scriber Optics’ frame. Both come with a Dark Brown charging carrying case, with pricing starting at $500.

Colors include Matte Black, Transparent Black, and Transparent Dark Olive, although Meta is also releasing seasonal colors, such as Transparent Matte Ice Grey and Transparent Stone Beige.

Ray-Ban Meta ‘Scriber’ model | Image courtesy Meta, EssilorLuxottica

Both new Blayzer and Scriber frames will be available for pre-order in the US starting today from Meta.com and Ray-Ban.com, as  well as at optical retailers in the US and and select international markets starting April 14th.

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Meta also announced it’s releasing new lens and color options for Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) and Oakley Meta lines. New options include:

  • Vanguard Black with Prizm Black Lenses
  • Vanguard White with Prizm Rose Gold Lenses
  • Vanguard Black with Prizm Transitions® Ember Lenses (arriving later this Spring)
  • Vanguard Prizm Transitions Cobalt Lenses (arriving later this Spring)
  • HSTN Black with Prizm Dark Golf Lenses
  • HSTN Light Curry with Clear to Brown Transitions Lenses

Coming this spring and summer, Meta is also releasing three new limited-time seasonal colors for Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2).

For the Skyler style: Shiny Transparent Peach with Transitions Brown Lenses. For Headliner: Matte Transparent Peach with Transitions Grey Lenses. For Wayfarer: Shiny Transparent Grey with Transitions Sapphire Lenses.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • fcpw

    It's still hard to believe with all the Facebook privacy invasion people want to pay to wear these. They should pay you $500 to slurp all that data.

    • silvaring

      By invasion you're talking about them recording user video feeds without users knowing they were recording right?

      • fcpw

        Or pretty much anything/everything FB does to its cattle, er customers- yes.

        • silvaring

          To the unethical go the spoils.

  • ShaneMcGrath

    They still look like something you would see on a 70's sex offender in some movie.