Meta’s hand-tracking has improved by leaps and bounds since we first saw it on the original Quest in 2019, but as Apple serves up stiff competition with its upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset, Meta tossed out a new hand-tracking demo that shows off the benefits of its latest software update.

As a part of Quest’s v56 software update Meta unveiled Hand Tracking 2.2, something the company says focuses on hands responsiveness. If Meta wants to beat Apple at its own game—Vision Pro’s input relies primarily on hand-tracking—it really needs to make hand-tracking as a reliable as possible.

To boot, Meta says in a blogpost its Hand Tracking 2.2 update reduces hand-tracking latency by 40% “in typical usage” and “up to 75% during fast movement.”

To show off its latest hand-tracking improvements, Meta released a first-party app called Move Fast, which is pretty similar to the company’s own block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber, albeit tasking you with chopping, punching, and blocking incoming objects.

With only four songs to play through however, Move Fast isn’t meant to be a full game, as Meta says it’s more for demonstration purposes so developers can see how the company’s Interaction SDK can now handle fast-action fitness types of apps.

To try it out for yourself, download Move Fast for free on Quest App Lab, which supports both Quest 2 and Quest Pro. Meanwhile, check out a brief clip of the demo in action below: