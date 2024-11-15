Meta has added an important puzzle piece to Horizon Worlds, as the company has quietly rolled out its premium digital currency on the social VR platform in the US, UK, and Canada.

Roblox has Robux, Rec Room has Tokens, and Horizon Worlds now has Meta Credits, letting users buy in-world digital goods from creators, such as avatar outfits and access keys to premium worlds. Unlike Quest Cash, Meta Credits can’t be used to buy hardware or accessories, just stuff in Horizon Worlds.

While it’s a big step, this isn’t the official start of the Horizon Worlds economy. Meta has been experimenting with monetization on Horizon Worlds since 2022, allowing users to buy digital goods directly with their local currency. The difference with Meta Credits (like all premium tokens) however is the all-too familiar obfuscation of the amount of real-world money being spent.

Image captured by Road to VR

As seen above, you can buy packs of Meta Credits that come along with various bonus amounts, or go for the straight 10:1 conversion at the lowest 300 Meta Credit tier, which costs $3 and doesn’t come with a bonus amount.

Similar to how Meta rolled out Horizon Worlds itself, the company is keeping a short leash on Meta Credits; they’re only available to users in the US, UK, and Canada for now. Horizon Worlds-supported regions still waiting for Meta Credits include Australia, New Zealand, most of Europe, and many countries in East Asia.

SEE ALSO
Latest Quest Update Includes Meta AI, New ‘Layout’ Utility App & Performance Boosts

Meta says parents or guardians of children aged 10-12 (ages vary by region) must approve any purchase requiring a credit card, including the purchase of Meta Credits, through a parent-managed Meta account.

Meta Credits can’t be transferred from one account to another either, meaning they’re tied to your individual account—i.e. not like a cryptocurrency—and can only used within Horizon Worlds, either in Quest or its standard mobile app.

With Meta Credits, Horizon Worlds is taking a definitive step towards building a sustainable virtual economy, although we’ll simply have to wait and see whether it’s enough to strip creators (and users) away from more mature ecosystems, like Roblox, Rec Room, or VRChat.

With Meta’s reach though, there’s more than a good chance we might see Meta Credit gift cards at the checkout aisles as we near Holiday Season.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • BlueScreenJunky

    And so it begins…

  • ViRGiN

    Sign me up, time to invest all of my allowance. I must renew my Meta Quest+ subscription too, but I can't afford both so I need to think carefully which area of Meta I support the most dearly.

    I'm expect an email from Mark Z any day now, thanking me.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      This is neither the original ViRGiN account nor the parody account, but a new one with only one post.

  • flynnstigator

    I’m glad I have QGO and can keep uninstalling this crap right after it auto-downloads. Now I have my router set to block the Q3 from the Internet so it can’t re-download this, Facebook, or Instagram, and can’t phone home with all the juicy advertising data collected from the mic and passthrough cameras. I’ll reconnect once a month for updates, then block again.

    • You actually believe there're people at Meta getting paid to just sit around
      all day and listen to your convos via the Quest 3's microphone …??
      BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

  • Scott Hayden

    Meta Credits are an exciting step forward for Horizon Worlds, giving creators and users a new, streamlined way to interact in the metaverse. With a premium digital currency like this, the platform is positioning itself alongside giants like Roblox and Rec Room, fostering a more robust creator economy while making in-world purchases easier and more immersive.

    For me, this couldn't come at a better time—after Valve pays my salary next week, I already know exactly what I’ll be spending my money on! From avatar outfits to premium world access, it’s time to see what the Horizon Worlds marketplace has to offer.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      This is not the original Scott Hayden account , but a new one using the same name/profile picture. I must have missed the memo that today is identity theft day.

  • WHICH IS THE SMALLER NUMBER:
    The amount of quarks in a Planck Length?
    The amount of dopes who're actually gonna buy into this dogshite …?? lol
    []^ /

  • Foreign Devil

    So is anybody going to actually buy anything in Horizon Worlds? If they are I'll maybe make some stuff to sell. . but I seriously doubt there will be any buyers. Does VR Chat have a currency?

    • Scott Hayden

      Horizon’s currency could attract buyers if the user base grows and creators deliver quality content. VRChat doesn’t have a currency yet; monetization there is external. If Horizon gains traction, selling might be worth a shot!

    • jiink

      VRChat has had currency all year, "VRChat Credits". I've seen it used to do stuff like buy different colors of drums in a world with a drum set. It's not something I've seen much though, and external payment methods are stuff used, so I wouldn't blame anyone if they never noticed its existence