Announced at Connect last week, Meta is launching its next-generation avatars in Horizon Worlds today, giving users a lot more customization options to choose from before jumping into the company’s social VR platform.

Starting today, users can dig even deeper into adjusting their avatars’ appearance, including features like customizable body proportions, nose shape, eye size, and lip size. Like its previous avatars system, these also work across Meta’s other platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

The sort of flash marketing images you’ll see with smiling and laughing avatars only really paints a part of the picture though, since the sort of smooth, Pixar-esque scripted avatar animations seen on flatscreen simply aren’t a thing in VR. Still, the new avatar system brings a lot more flexibility to the table, which Instagram user ‘mistermavix’ shows off in a recent video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mavix (@mistermavix)

Meta says in the most recent Horizon Worlds v182 release notes that world creators should make sure their virtual environments are ready for updated avatars, which includes things like making sure features of their worlds interact with the new avatars’ expanded range of body shapes and sizes.

Specifically, attachable items, lighting, and interactable objects like furniture may need adjustments to accommodate the new avatars, Meta says, noting that doorways and walkways should also be reviewed to ensure they comfortably fit the varied avatar proportions.

This follows an update in August last year that finally brought legs to Meta avatars, which came amid a greater push to attract more users to Horizon Worlds with the launch of support for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as standard PC browsers.

  • VRDeveloper

    It's still terrible since there’s no way to choose the gender of the character. This is clearly an ideological issue, and it makes me very upset. I have nothing against transgender or gay people, etc.

    But when companies remove the gender option just to include those who are offended by the idea of differences between men and women, it negatively affects our experience. You simply can’t create a man in these editors; they always end up looking androgynous. It's disappointing.

    • ViRGiN

      I'll take androgynous Avatar over steamvr toy figures with chopped off hands.

      • VRDeveloper

        I think they both suck

    • Adrian Meredith

      This was so annoying made making an avatar so time consuming because you had to check every variation to see if it's aligns with your gender.

      If they believe gender isnt binary why couldn't they add a slider instead and mask everyone happy?

      • VRDeveloper

        I agree, having to keep looking at dresses when I just wanted men's clothing annoys me a lot.

        But I go further, companies doing this don't actually include trans people. This is literally the cheapest option to deal with the issue, it's practically like doing nothing.

        Because creating a category for trans people, that truly includes all the physical characteristics of a trans person, would be more costly. In other words, it's as if left-wing movements are doing companies a favor when they defend the idea that everything is the same.

        Besides the fact that, 'why should people be ashamed of the unique characteristics of a trans person?' Why try to force something to fit into unrealistic standards? It only makes the experience worse for absolutely everyone.

        This kind of attitude doesn't make me have less prejudice, on the contrary, I constantly get the feeling that the LGBT group doesn't want heterosexual men to be represented in anything, as if we didn't deserve to be part of society.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      You can't enter your blood type, natural hair color or different lengths of different fingers either, all of which are considered significant to describe the personality in several cultures. So I'd say your VR experience being negatively affected by not being able to set a gender, while you didn't complain about blood type, hair color or finger length, hints that the ideological issue is actually on your side.

      And as "differences between men and woman" obviously still uses the now anachronistic fixed separation into only two genders, probably not by accident, I suspect you wouldn't be happy either with for example a triangular input field that allowed setting any value between "male", "female" and "other", with a second slider between "stable" and "fluid". Because in that cause you would have asked for more differentiated gender settings instead, not only the mentally safe separation into two, ensuring manhood through a simple, unambiguous "not female" selection. Even though this would allow you to set it to e.g. only "male", "stable" for yourself, with exactly the same practical consequences for your avatar or your life as not setting any gender: none at all.

      I'm not claiming that the current solution is the best or what we should end up with. But unfortunately many people apparently feel offended by concepts outside of traditional (gender) ideas now even being taken into consideration to acknowledge/reduce the struggle of those not falling into one of two easily separated boxes. Even though nobody in any way forces those offended to leave the box they are comfortable in. The mere idea that the boxes aren't strictly separate and for some may change over time seems to be threatening.

      So with any selection beyond "male/female" guaranteed to create a similar reaction to yours, it is understandable why Meta instead prefers to simply drop this setting inconsequential for actual use. Their goal to not offend by not even asking the question is of course doomed when some people automatically see ideological propaganda behind every change away from whatever they are used to. Sometimes change isn't an attack, but simply what based on new insights now makes more sense.

      The best way to get back the option to select a gender would be to demonstrate tolerance towards those with different perspectives, and to welcome new options that include them too while still allowing you to pick the same gender as before. I'm afraid your post did pretty much the opposite and only confirmed to Meta that dropping the gender option was their best option.

      • VRDeveloper

        It's funny how you end up talking about tolerance, while you're intolerant of the fact that I just don't feel represented.

        That's the problem, you're already consumed by ideology.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          Not sure how I could be intolerant to the fact that you don't feel represented. At best I could be ignorant of that.

          I'm certainly intolerant towards transparent attempts to sell keeping up existing injustice or trying to preserve one's privileges, as somewhat justified fury. Because these attempts somehow also always fail to mention how they intend to make sure that others aren't treated unfair anymore either. It's usually "I want xyz. For me. Everything else should stay as it is."

          I actually acknowledged you not feeling represented and even suggested a solution several times:

          So I'd say your VR experience being negatively affected by not being able to set a gender

          I'm not claiming that the current solution is the best or …

          … asked for more differentiated gender settings instead […] this would allow you to set it to e.g. only "male", "stable" for yourself, with exactly the same practical consequences for your avatar or your life as not setting any gender …

          The best way to get back the option to select a gender would be to demonstrate tolerance towards those with different perspectives, and to welcome new options that include them too while still allowing you to pick the same gender as before.

          I'm absolutely fine with you identifying as whatever and getting the opportunity to state that even in situations where it is mostly symbolic with no practical consequence. But your argument isn't "pro-choice" in a way that would also include others that currently feel not represented, instead you only argue "against change" that doesn't allow you to simply continue to act as before.

          And I'm not sure that I'm the one already consumed by ideology here. I identify as a hetero-sexual, hetero-romantic cis-male, but only check the "male" box on forms instead of adding all the attributes to combat misrepresentation or whatever. I'm not particularly bothered by not being able to register my gender identity everywhere, as I am aware of it myself, which suffices for me, and also know that my boring standard gender identity will very likely always be selectable whenever entering it is actually necessary.

          Despite some people realizing they are gay/lesbian/bi/pan/trans/whatever only in their 80s, I expect to stay the same, as I am both clearly attracted to women and constantly pissed of by typical male behavior that comes with lots of ostentation and very selective sensitivity. Like demanding equal chances for all genders only the moment someone suggests quotas for female applicants to overcome unfair hiring practices proven to exist for years. Or insisting every proposed assistance for other groups to be made accessible to all in the name of instant justice for all, even if purpose of the assistance is to counteract existing injustice from some groups having gotten preferred treatment for generations. This is due to very targeted blindspots whenever it comes to questioning their own, accumulated privileges they get just from being male.

          Or trying to reverse Uno "you not tolerating my intolerance makes you intolerant" (nope, see paradox of tolerance). Or insisting on the option to specify the gender they identify as even in unimportant situations, which they never demanded for those that actually couldn't that even in important situations with male/female being the only given option.

          And apparently still have no intention to acknowledge that more flexible gender options would automatically also fix their problem of currently not feeling represented. Much of this actually refers to A LOT of guys, is unfortunately very common and always a red flag for me. I'm not really a "pro gender plurality warrior" in any way, more a "people lying through their teeth to themselves and others to keep whatever they think is theirs, injustice be damned, and calling that a reasonable argument" despiser. And a part-time verbal brute.

          • VRDeveloper

            You definitely didn't suffer persecution for being a man in a modern game company, it seems that you don't understand that the lack of a genre in the editor is a political vision

            And that the industry is hostage to an ideological elite, and that we are literally being censored and persecuted just for not accepting ideological brainwashing.

            Or you pretend you don't know that, anyway, what I had to say has already been said.

  • The art style of these avatars look bang on, a little disappointing hearing some of the issues with customizing your avatar for men though.

  • ViRGiN

    The hell are those fingernails? You know she doesn't get any job done.

  • lnpilot

    Goodness, those avatars are hideous. Why can't they have attractive designs? Who would want to look like that in VR?