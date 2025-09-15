You don’t have to look far to find reports of people who have used VR headsets and then felt ‘off’ after removing them. While motion sickness is surely the most well-known post-VR symptom, a subset of people say they have experienced feelings of being ‘stuck in VR’ after taking off their headsets. It’s tempting to brush off such reports as someone having seen The Matrix (1999) one too many times, but it turns out there is a clear scientific basis for the sensation.

I’ve been professionally reporting on the XR industry for nearly 15 years, and along the way I’ve come across many reports of users who described some vague sensation of still being in virtual reality after removing their headset. I queried my social media community recently and was surprised at the response. Across more than 100 replies, people shared their experiences with the feeling. Here’s a sampling:

It happened to me when I was new to VR and had just played Boneworks for hours. Looking down at my body, my hands didn’t feel like they belonged to me. I was trying to grab a knife and fork for dinner and that required a huge concentrated effort, where I was staring at my hands. – @Edward1370

After my first session with Gorilla Tag. Movement felt strange, like my legs weren’t there. Surreal experience, loved it. – @greenlig

In the early days I used DK1 on my Mac and there was a crazy latency. After using it for 2 hours my brain fully adapted to the latency. Taking off the headset was surreal. It was as if the real world had “tracking” issues. 😅 – @robinhuse

It’s only happened to me once. After I wore the vision pro for around 24 hours. Super weird feeling, but fascinating as well. – @RoberJALA

In a sense yes, but more so I went upstairs to eat after a longer VR session when I first got the Quest 1 in 2019 and I stopped myself suddenly because I thought my boundary lines were going to show up. Then I realized I was irl. – @OpalStar3

I played 2 hours of Walkabout Mini Golf just before going to a real Mini Golf course with my friends. Standing on the hole gave me a weird feeling that I was in the game. It did also help me to comfortably win. It was strange though. My eyes kept pixelating the course. – @TheNeoism

Yeah, my hands felt fake for a couple of days but it passed pretty quick, like the brain adapted to the perspective change. – @OneMoreBenjamin

It happens from time to time, where things feels “off” when I’m out of VR, like the body feels sluggish, not my own or out of place for a while. – @KathielRayna

Many struggle to articulate the feeling, but clear themes emerge: an altered perception—a vague sense that the real world, or their own body, doesn’t seem quite as ‘real’ as usual.

The phenomenon may be rare, but it’s certainly real. Fortunately it’s also temporary, as far as we can tell.

The primary cause of feeling ‘stuck in VR’ relates to proprioception. Proprioception is your brain’s model of where your body is in space. The model is essentially an intuition that’s constructed through visual and tactile feedback. And it can be thought of as a ‘real-time’ model that’s constantly updating itself as new feedback is observed.

The proprioceptive model lets you close your eyes and still touch your nose, elbows, or knees with high accuracy. You maintain a remarkably precise sense of your body relative to itself and the world, even with no visual feedback.

VR headsets might be incredibly good at convincing us that we’re standing in another reality, but the simulation is imperfect.

Consider VR motion controllers: they track quickly and accurately, yet there is always some latency and inaccuracy. Many experiences even manipulate controller position deliberately to boost immersion.

These inaccuracies (inherent or intentional) tend to fluctuate throughout the course of using the headset, but they are largely hidden because instead of seeing your real hands, you only see your virtual hands. And since your brain perceives the virtual hands as your own, it starts to incorporate the inaccuracies into its proprioceptive model.

For instance, if you’ve ever played Beat Saber, you’ll know it’s a high-motion game that requires accurately swinging your hands to cut blocks. If you play the game on a system with twice the latency of another headset, you’d expect to be thrown off; however, with practice most people compensate as the brain updates its model to match the imperfect world it sees.

This isn’t limited to controllers. Headsets themselves also have imperfect tracking and a certain degree of latency. That can cause your brain to think that turning your head just takes a little longer than you’re used to.

Or consider the case of a VR game that makes you one foot taller than you are in real life. And what about a game that makes your arms twice as long as normal? At first it would feel very strange and it would be hard to accurately grab things.

With enough time, your brain feels as if you really are that tall—or that your arms are that long—because that’s the reality you see inside the headset. Your brain incorporates the new information in order to make you feel ‘normal’.

Then, when removing the headset, the very same thing happens. Your brain gets new feedback (ie: you’re a different height and your arms are different length than when you were in virtual reality). So now the real you (and by extension, the real world) feel ‘weird’, until you get used to the real world again.

If your arms felt longer a moment ago, your sense of reaching may suddenly feel shorter than expected, forcing more conscious effort to grasp objects—like snagging a coffee cup from the peripheral vision—making the real world feel slightly off.. like somehow you’re still in VR.

I tend to call this weird feeling (as it pertains to perception and VR) ‘proprioceptive-disconnect’, and it’s the root of the feeling of ‘being stuck in VR’. The broader phenomenon that this sensation falls under is called depersonalization-derealization disorder, though it is not exclusive to VR.

Ironically, this feeling of ‘being stuck in VR’ after removing the headset comes from a combination of modern headsets being able to fool our visual system so effectively, while at the same time still having imperfections like tracking latency and inaccuracy. We also have the impressive ability of our brains to adapt to new feedback to thank.

Fortunately the feeling of proprioceptive-disconnect is temporary and generally fades away in an hour or two. Some people are more sensitive to this feeling, and whether or not it will happen to you can equally depend on the capabilities of the VR hardware you are using, and even the specific VR game or app you’re using.

Note: For completeness it’s worth mentioning that there are other factors which can contribute to the feeling of being ‘stuck in VR’ after taking off a headset; two major ones are mismatched IPD setting of the headset (leading to a change in the sense of scale) and the vergence-accommodation conflict (an eye-related artifact caused by modern VR headsets lacking varifocal displays).

Researchers have actually studied and quantified the phenomenon of VR-related proprioceptive-disconnect.

A new paper from researchers at the University of Chicago called VR Side-Effects: Memory & Proprioceptive Discrepancies After Leaving Virtual Reality explores the lingering effects of using VR headsets, which they call “side-effects” of using VR.

Our brain’s plasticity rapidly adapts our senses in VR, a phenomenon leveraged by techniques such as redirected walking, hand redirection, etc. However, while most of HCI is interested in how users adapt to VR, we turn our attention to how users need to adapt their senses when returning to the real-world. We report cases where, even after leaving VR, users experience unintended, lingering side-effects: distortions in proprioception or memory that may pose safety or usability risks.

To investigate, we conducted two studies examining (1) proprioceptive side-effects from altered hand movements (retargeting), and (2) memory distortions arising from spatial mismatches between the virtual and real-world locations of the same object.

In one part of the study, the researchers intentionally exaggerated the position of the hand-tracking (unbeknownst to the subjects of the experiments), a common technique used in VR design called hand retargeting. After the users removed the headset they were asked to perform pointing tasks, which allowed the researchers to quantify how the use of VR impacted the users’ real-life motions after removing the headset.

The researchers found that, “after leaving VR, participants’ hands remained [inaccurate in pointing tasks] by up to 2.75 inches (7 cm), indicating residual proprioceptive distortion.”

In another part of the study, the researchers showed that peripheral awareness of a virtual environment could alter a person’s memory of that environment.

For this experiment the researchers placed a handful of objects in a room, including a seemingly irrelevant fire extinguisher that was placed off to the side. The researchers cleverly began the experiment by asking the subjects to collect a number of pre-positioned balls in the room, which gave the subjects a peripheral awareness of the seemingly irrelevant objects in the room.

Then the subjects were placed in a VR headset which showed a virtual replica of the room. But in the virtual replica, some of the objects were altered (unbeknownst to the subjects); for instance, the position of the fire extinguisher was moved to the other side of the room.

The virtual recreation of the study room was almost identical, but with some objects intentionally repositioned | Image courtesy Antonin Cheymol & Pedro Lopes

Now in the virtual replica of the room, subjects were asked to repeat the same ball-gathering task as before. After leaving the room and then removing the headset, the subjects were asked to recall where various objects were in the room. The researchers found that a significant portion of subjects misremembered the position of the real fire extinguisher, and instead remembered the location of the virtual fire extinguisher.

While the study didn’t directly address the feeling of being ‘stuck in VR’, it quantified how the use of virtual reality can indeed have lingering side effects that can temporarily alter a person’s proprioception and memory.

The paper’s authors, Antonin Cheymol and Pedro Lopes, stress that these seemingly small effects could lead to potentially dangerous edge-cases.

Consider the use of VR for training emergency personnel using virtual replicas of real spaces. The intent of the training is to familiarize the trainee with emergency procedures, but if the virtual replica that’s used isn’t a careful copy of the real situation that’s being trained for, it could lead to costly mistakes.

While potential dangers from these VR side-effects are definitely edge-cases, such edge-cases will definitely occur once a sufficient number of people are using VR headsets.

The authors emphasize the need for more study in this area, especially considering there’s already millions of headsets out in the world.

While our work suggests that VR can induce side-effects in relatively unconstrained scenarios, more research should follow to broaden our understanding and better assess their risks. First, in this study, we only focused on a limited subset of the large variety of perceptual manipulations that can be presented to a VR user. Therefore, future work should investigate the potential of VR side-effects of other perceptual manipulations, such as walking curvature, speed alteration, or alteration of one’s virtual body structure are likely to reveal similar to the side-effects induced by hand retargeting that we observed in our studies. Altering the perception of an object’s physical properties (e.g., its weight, its tangibility, etc.) could also lead users to adopt mis-adapted, potentially dangerous, behaviors (especially if they incorrectly learn to interact with a fragile or harmful object). Moreover, as previously mentioned, more factors might be hiding at play. For example, the duration of exposure in VR, should be investigated, as it might impact a side-effect’s magnitude and lingering duration. Moreover, the intensity of perceptual qualia, such as presence or embodiment might be interesting predictors to the emergence of VR side-effects.

Feelings of being ‘stuck in VR’ seem to fade rather quickly. But what if the real world itself is just another simulation? Surprisingly, scientists think they have a way to answer that question too.

  • Octogod

    Very interesting.

    The research I've seen calls feeling connected in VR embodiment, so maybe disembodiment?

    Psychologists might call these effects depersonalization or derealization.

  • eadVrim

    For me, playing in VR feels more natural for a human being because of the 3D depth and real scale.
    When I used to play flat games on a TV, sometimes I couldn’t sleep well, my brain didn’t interpret the 2D images and events from the video game memories properly.
    I’m the kind of person who really immerses in games.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: Perception is a separate sense, depersonalization-derealization disorder completely unrelated, the issue is our easily fooled brain quickly adapting to new situations and trying to synchronize senses, leading to irritation once an added mental "error correction" for VR is still on when leaving. But that's a good thing, because otherwise VR wouldn't work. [Disclaimer: I wasn't trying to match the length of Ben's article.]

    Some corrections:

    Proprioception is your brain’s model of where your body is in space. The model is essentially an intuition that’s constructed through visual and tactile feedback.

    Proprioception is an actual sense that is independent of the visual and tactile/touch senses. Most animals incl. humans have several types of special receptors called proprioceptors in their muscles that report things like position, load, movement and others. This allows the brain to determine the position of limbs even if you neither see or touch anything.

    The broader phenomenon that this sensation falls under is called depersonalization-derealization disorder, though it is not exclusive to VR.

    Most definitely not. The "stuck in VR" as described above and what the study tests are very clearly results of the brain trying to make sense of deviating sensory input, which is temporary. Depersonalization-derealization disorder is a very serious mental disorder that is caused by (childhood) trauma, and has nothing to do with the sensory input being somewhat off. People suffering from it feel detached from themselves or their surroundings, but this is more along the lines of "this is not me/real", not "my arm is in the wrong position".

    What is going on is pretty much described in the first sentence of the paper: "Our brain is known for its plasticity, allowing us to rapidly and naturally integrate our senses in virtual reality (VR)."

    So the brain quickly tries to adapt to the world as it is perceived by our senses. It actually tries to synchronize the different senses to one coherent world model, with one type of sense potentially winning over another, and vision being very dominant.

    That's the reason for motion sickness in VR, with the eyes reporting movement, but other senses, esp. the vestibular system in the ear used for balance and detecting acceleration, reports standing still. The brain interprets the mismatch as a sign of poisoning, and tells your stomach to throw up whatever poison you just ate. Senses reporting false values is in fact a typical side effect of poisoning, which anyone who tried walking through a door while being hammered has experience with.

    But our senses are not very precise and easily fooled. Stand in the middle of the room, close your eyes with no external hints like a light or audio source revealing your direction, and turn by 90° to the side and then back ten times. You will find that you do not end up in the direction that you started, and that your vestibular system suffers from worse rotational drift than any VR controller. Pretty much everybody will have had the experience of playing in VR, then taking of the headset, and being irritated that you are facing a completely different side of the room than you expected.

    The positive side is that for many people just bobbing up and down or swinging the arms while moving in VR can resolve motion sickness, because this gives the brain a better matching movement, even if you are just walking in place. Just like VR HMDs use IMUs sampled at 1000Hz and more to determine rotation and movement, but then have to regularly correct for the inherent drift with absolute position data from tracking cameras running at only 30-60Hz, our brain constantly syncs different senses to a complete world model, sometimes coming to wrong results.

    And these issues aren't VR specific. Many have experiended the Kohnstamm's phenomenon as children, when someone told them to stand next to a door frame/wall and press very hard against the it for 30sec. Once you step aside, your arm will then involuntary start to rise, because the brain still compensates for the load previously reported by your proprioceptors.

    And just like the vestibular system, proprioception is matched with vision, which is used as one test in the study by having the virtual twin of a real object slightly offset from its actual position. The brain notices the difference and adjusts the hand position from proprioception by the distance the eyes see, causing confusion the moment when you leave VR, but the error correction is still applied. They similarly tested discrepancy not between two senses, but between sense and memory, meaning things have moved. There are tons of YouTube videos of confused toddlers and dogs playing with object permanence, the expectation that physical objects stay and/or behave in a predictable manner, resulting in irritation when they behave differently. And some of you might still remember the eery Sidelines demos for DK1/DK2 youtu_be/3Kee7q_jTAs?t=162

    The goal of the study is finding and quantifying dangers due to the brain still being adapted to VR, but having to deal with the real world, applying the wrong assumptions and corrections. Which are no doubt issues we will get confronted with more in the future.

    But this may also hint why there is such a thing as a "stuck in VR" effect. The brain attempts to quickly align what it perceives, and really doesn't like when this doesn't work. So when you enter VR, it quickly accepts what it sees as reality, even though it might not always make physically make sense. Once you leave, things are slightly mismatched/off due to the VR alignment still being in use. It's not a big problem, but in that instant irritating, and the kind of thing that sends a red flag to the brain saying that something is wrong here. Not enough to make you throw up, but enough to be puzzling and making you doubt your current perception.

    The positive side is that most of this lasts only a short time, and that it allows for a lot of nifty tricks in VR, like large pseudo-VR space by letting people basically walk in circles, having them turn around corners while not realizing that these don't really match with the angle shown in VR. And ETFR only works because we really have a very tiny FoV of about 6° forwards where we see in full resolution, with everything beyond a few more degrees just blur. We automatically turn our eyes and head, and the brain constructs one large world view, pretending we can actually see 180° without/270° with eye movement. If it didn't lie to us, we'd realize that with ETFR most of the picture is extremely pixilated.

    So our senses being rather imprecise, and our brain being easily fooled while trying to quickly tie all senses together, can cause some problems the moment it has to readapt to reality. But without these flaws in our perception VR wouldn't work at all. This quick adaptability can be used for interesting effects, for example someone created an early 90s VR experiment using an HMD and finger tracking data gloves to map the movement of some fingers to the legs of the crab body the user was given in VR. Within minutes people learned to unconsciously "walk" with their new finger legs. And we know that this does a lot further from experiments with invertoscopes/upside-down goggles that flip your view by 180°. The brain adapts to this after about a (very inconvenient) week, after which you can grab things just like before despite everything being upside down. Of course followed by more inconvenient time after removing the goggles, when the brain has to re-flip the world.

  • Tabp

    Yeah, I've noticed the physical phenomenon, although I can easily mind-over-matter it. Most obvious when getting low framerates, the brain adapts to compensate for the low framerate, and afterwards still tries to maintain the compensation in real life. There's similarities to how being drunk affects perception, and the skills you learned in college for performing first aid while drunk can help carve up post-VR dinner without so much "huge concentrated effort." Proprioception is indeed key, although as the other comment below pointed out, proprioception is the sense (as in sense of touch) rather than the model. You can get good at proprioception by practicing and having common sense.

    This phenomenon demonstrates the importance of optimizing software to have a smooth, high fps, accurately tracked experience. Developers, keep your main loops tight and use threading properly. I have a theory that the same people who are least capable of handling side effects will also be the easiest to milk for profit, so you don't want to lose them in the first 15 minutes of stuttery play.

  • Nolan Blew

    I've never fully felt this sensation in VR, but 100% felt it in XR. I had a first gen edition of the Hololens and the best game on that was Fragments – a game that transformed part of your physical space into a crime scene. I just remember after playing a few hours and taking off the headset, I was mindlessly steeping over the virtual bodies on the ground and avoiding the fake walls when I turned. Quite trippy.

  • ZarathustraDK

    Another term the kids can coopt and add to their pokedex of "I'm special" VR-afflictions along with DID and Phantom-allergic reactions to virtual tomatoes.