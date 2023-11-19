We’re keeping an eye on the best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Quest 2 sale of the year! While we can’t recommend Quest 2 at its full price in 2023, a $100 discount is certainly worth considering if you’re looking for your first taste of VR.

Updated – November 19th, 2023

The Best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Sales

Meta Quest 2 (128GB)

The best Meta Quest 2 (128GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale so far is $250 bundled with $50 store credit for Quest games.

That’s a $100 (33%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($50 off the headset and $50 worth of games).

If you’d rather get that $50 of store credit elsewhere, you can find the same deal with a $50 gift card to the respective retailer at Target and Newegg.

Or if you’re planning to buy an upgraded headstrap (which we suggest you do!), you can get Quest 2 (128GB) for $250 from Best Buy along with a free Elite Strap (normally $60).

Meta Quest 2 (256GB)

The best Meta Quest 2 (256GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale so far is $300 bundled with $50 store credit for Quest games (find the option for the 256GB model when you hit ‘Add to Cart’).

That’s a $100 (29%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($50 off the headset and $50 worth of games).

If you’d rather get that $50 of store credit elsewhere, you can find the same deal with a $50 gift card to the respective retailer at Target and Newegg.

Or if you’re planning to buy an upgraded headstrap (which we suggest you do!), you can get Quest 2 (256GB) for $350 from Best Buy along with a free Elite Strap (normally $60).

Meta Quest 2 Price Baseline

It’s important to keep in mind the base price of the headset so you can make an informed decision when purchasing. Without an special discount, the Quest 2 headsets cost the following:

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) – $250

Meta Quest 2 (256GB) – $300

Meta Quest 2 (64GB) – discontinued (we don’t recommend this because the storage is so small)

Meta Quest 2 Specs

Resolution 1,832 × 1,920 (3.5MP) per-eye, LCD (1x) Refresh Rate 60Hz, 72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz Optics Single element Fresnel Field-of-view (claimed) 96ºH × 96ºV Optical Adjustments Stepped IPD, stepped eye-relief (via included spacer) IPD Adjustment Range 58mm, 63mm, 68mm Processor Snapdragon XR2 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Connectors USB-C Weight 503g Battery Life 2–3 hours Headset Tracking Inside-out (no external beacons) Controller Tracking Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed) Expression Tracking None On-board cameras 4x external Input Touch v3 (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice Audio In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output Microphone Yes Pass-through view Yes (B&W)

Meta Quest 2 Content Compatibility

Without being plugged into a computer, Quest 2 can only play games from the Meta Quest library. If you plug the headset into a computer, you’ll have access to everything in the Oculus PC and SteamVR libraries as well. That means that Quest 2 is compatible with the vast majority of top VR content out there, as long as you’ve got a powerful gaming PC to plug the headset into.

Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2023 Game Sales

Meta hasn’t published any Black Friday Quest game bundles or sales just yet, but they do almost every year so we expect to see them soon. Be sure to check back.