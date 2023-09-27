Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Meta Quest 3—already available for pre-order today starting at $500—is slated to arrive at doorsteps come October 10th. Like Quest 2, the company’s latest and greatest features an all-white design, but for the first time Meta is actually offering some color customization accessories that look to make this three-eyed headset even more flashy.

There seems to be a pattern here: Quest (2019) was black. Quest 2 (2020) was white. Quest Pro (2022) is black. Quest 3 is…white… again. Sort of.

Meta unveiled an avalanche of accessories for Quest 3, and among them is the $50 optional Quest 3 Facial Interface & Head Strap kit, which provides a replacement fabric facial interface and a color-matched, flexible head strap.

While you’ll probably have to head to aftermarket companies (please D-Brand, make it happen) to cover up the main bit, the Quest 3 Facial Interface & Head Strap kit can get you started out of the gate, available in ‘Elemental Blue’ and ‘Blood Orange’.

You can nab these two accessories and a host of others starting today, including things like a charging dock, the usual flavors of battery and non-battery Elite headstraps, an official carrying case, and replacement bits galore. Pre-orders launch today over on Meta’s website, but will also likely have availability through online retail partners Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

– – — – –

Connect 2023 kicks off today, taking place September 27th and 28th at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters. There’s been a ton of news already, so make sure to follow along with Connect for all of the latest XR stuff from Meta.