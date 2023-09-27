At Meta Connect 2023 today, among the avalanche of news we learned Quest 3 is shipping October 10th, accessories are raining from the sky, and there will be “another 50+ titles” coming by year’s end.

Meta says over 100 new and upgraded titles are coming to Quest 3 by year’s end, with over half of them brand new.

Many of those 100+ apps and games are getting some form of “MR features” too, Meta says, which ought to help fill out what so far seems to be a fairly shallow pool of mixed reality content currently. Mixed reality games announced today include multiplayer tabletop battle game BAM! from I-Illusions, a mixed reality mode for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Lego Bricktales and Meta’s First Encounters tutorial app for Quest 3 (we’ll be filling out this list as we learn more). Meta also showed MR modes for Stranger Things VR and Less Mills Body Combat.

Demeo Mixed Reality mode | Image courtesy Meta

While full-color passthrough allows for mixed reality games, Quest 3 is thankfully also backwards compatible with Quest 2’s entire library of over 500+ VR games and apps.

Granted, individual developers will need to push Quest 3-specific updates that overhaul things like texture quality and render resolution to get the most out of the Meta’s latest and greatest.

Its higher-resolution, independent displays and second-gen Snapdragon XR2 (see the full specs here) will also boost Quest 2 content out of the gate though, making what’s there a little sharper and clear, and a little less resource intensive too.

Connect 2023 kicks off today, taking place September 27th and 28th at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters. There’s been a ton of news already, so make sure to follow along with Connect for all of the latest XR stuff from Meta.

  • ViRGiN

    Best VR money can buy.

  • Andrey

    This is the worst part of the Connect. Very, very, VERY disappointing.
    Firstly IGN shows Assassins Creed Nexus a week earlier and Meta itself promises “40 titles (games and apps) in the works” earlier this year – and then they never show anything new. But my main problem is…
    …WHERE THE HELL IS GTA SA VR? IS IT IN THE WORKS? MAYBE IT’S CANCELLED? JUST *&^$@#! TELL US ALREADY!
    I fully understand that Connect is not a gaming-oriented event, but to announce a new gaming-focused headset without any new games (or at least some announcments for the future) is pure madness. My hands are shaking to pre-order Quest 3 right now, but damn, this is so frustrating… I hope Meta won’t go after Sony’s and, just like today’s live stream was delayed, all those promised games with some really heavy IPs among it will be shown at least on the next Meta Quest Gaming Showcase that will be held in almost half a year from now on. Because if not…
    I just don’t have any more words. Pure disappointment.

    • ViRGiN

      A realistic copium from me – xmas is the biggest season, so make sense to announce it closer to that rather than steal the entire show and jeoparidze all other development.

      We’ll see.

      I already oredered mine anyway. It’s either Quest 3 or Quest 2, since nothing else really exists.

    • Totius

      Totally agree. A few words or a short video to calm us down that the game has not been canceled and to hype us more was badly needed. Now I am not sure we will ever see it