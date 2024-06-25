Meta’s social VR platform Horizon Worlds hasn’t been available to everyone, with the company restricting the app’s use to only a few countries. Now it’s rightfully rolling out to every region where Quest is supported.

Despite being available on the web since last January, geolocation restrictions only allowed Quest users access in select countries, which included Canada, France, Iceland, Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Meta today announced that starting this week the company will begin rolling out Horizon Worlds “to people in all Meta Quest markets in supported languages so more people can connect with each other around the globe.”

This includes access for users 13+ across the following Quest-supported regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Users must be 14+ in South Korea and Spain.

This comes as the company ostensibly seeks to promote Horizon Worlds as a more fundamental social layer to its rapidly growing platform, which is soon set to include third-party VR headsets for the first time.

Horizon Worlds will come part and parcel with Horizon OS (ex-Quest OS) and the Horizon Store (ex-Quest Store), which will be available on Quest-like headsets built by ASUS, Lenovo and Xbox.

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Zuck's hopefully last attempt to revive a dead horse. "Meta's Horizon World VR gaming platform claimed about 200 thousand active users in 2023, down from 280 thousand". That's like less than most semi succesful indi game titles with near zero budget. Why Zuck, just why?

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      I hadn't seen those rather harsh numbers. Instead I had in mind that Horizon World actually climbed up in popularity after they released the much more polished Super Rumble and Citadel games there during the second half of 2023.

      But I doubt that Horizon World would be their last attempt if they (again) decided to cancel their most reason attempt at social VR instead of trying to continuously improve it until they have something that people actually want to use. Simply because there isn't enough money in selling VR games to make back the USD 50bn they already invested in XR.

      This very expensive bet can only ever pay off if XR becomes something deeply integrated into our daily lives, used for even more things than the ubiquitous smartphones of today, allowing whoever has strategically positioned themselves at the center to make money from quadrillions of tiny transactions. Meta simply has no choice, they play social XR to win, in a game with only consolation prizes handed out for participation.

  • Wonderful!!
    Now Liechenstein gets to be disgusted & bored, too!
    [ ]^ (

  • ViRGiN

    Good.
    "Metaverse" for real people, unlike vrchat or resonite.

    • kakek

      HAHAHAHAHA …
      You're the impostor right ? I can't really tell you two apart most of the time.

      • ViRGiN

        What?
        You don't think that opening the app to every country where Quest is sold is a good move?

  • kool

    Why don't they just copy ps home. Sony isn't using it and it was actually fun.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Yeah it was. The only problem was that they never implemented a streaming world, so you didn't have to sit and wait while the new room was loaded. UnrealEngine back then already supported it so the engine used by Sony could have created something similar.