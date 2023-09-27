Quest 3 is an impressive leap in hardware, especially in the visual department, but it continues Meta’s tradition of building great hardware that feels held back by its software.

After months of teasing and leaks, Quest 3 is finally, officially, fully announced. Pre-orders start today at $500 and the headset ships on October 10th. While you can get the full specs and details right here, the overall summary is that the headset is an improvement over Quest 2 nearly across the board:

  • Better lenses
  • Better resolution
  • Better processor
  • Better audio
  • Better passthrough
  • Better controllers
  • Better form-factor

The improvements really add up. The biggest improvement is in the visuals, where Meta finally paired the impressive pancake optics from Quest Pro with a higher resolution display, resulting in a significantly sharper image than Quest 2 that has industry-leading clarity with regards to sweet spot, glare, and distortion.

Quest 3 has two LCD displays, giving it 4.6MP (2,064 × 2,208) resolution per-eye, compared to Quest 2 with 3.5MP (1,832 × 1,920) resolution per-eye. And even though that isn’t a massive leap in resolution, the upgraded lenses are so much sharper and it makes a huge difference compared to just the number of pixels.

 

Photo by Road to VR

Quest 3 also has an improved IPD (distance between your eyes) function and range. A dial on the headset gives it a continuous adjustment between 58–70mm. Given the eyebox of the optics, Meta officially says the headset is suitable for any IPD between 53–75mm. And because each eye has its own display, adjusting the IPD the the far edges doesn’t sacrifice any field-of-view.

Beyond the IPD upgrade, Quest 3 is the first Quest headset with an eye-relief adjustment, which allows you to move the lenses closer or further from your space. As a notched adjustment that can move between three different positions, it’s a little funky to adjust, but it’s a welcomed addition. Ostensibly this will make the headset more adjustable for glasses users, but as someone who tends to benefit from lower eye-relief, I hope that the nearest adjustment goes far enough.

Between the upgraded IPD adjustment and eye-relief, Quest 3 is the most adjustable Quest headset so far, which means more people can dial into the optimal optical position.

Quest 3 has a slightly modified rear strap, but it’s still a soft strap in the end. A deluxe strap and deluxe strap with battery will be available (Quest 2 deluxe straps are unfortunately not forward-compatible) | Image courtesy Meta

Holistically speaking, Quest 3 has the best display system of any headset on the market to date.

The only major things that haven’t improved over Quest 2 are the default headstrap, battery life, and weight, which are all about the same. The biggest benefit of the new optics is their performance, but their more compact form also means the weight of the headset sits a little closer to your face which makes it feel a little lighter and less bulky.

Powered Up

Photo by Road to VR

When Quest 3 is firing on all cylinders—including software that’s well-optimized for its performance envelope—you’ll wonder how you ever got by with the visuals afforded by Quest 2.

Take Red Matter 2, for instance, which was already one of the best-looking games on Quest 2. Developer Vertical Robot put together a demo app, which lets you instantly switch back and forth between the game’s Quest 2 visuals and newly enhanced Quest 3 visuals, and the difference is staggering. This video gives an idea but doesn’t quite show the full impact of the visual improvements that you feel in the headset itself:

Not only are textures significantly sharper, the extra processing power also allowed the developers to add high-resolution real-time shadows which make a big difference to how grounded the virtual world feels around you.

However, the exceptionally well-optimized Red Matter 2 is a rare exception compared most apps available on the platform. Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, for instance, looks better on Quest 3… but still pretty rough with blotchy textures and shimmering aliased shadows.

And this was an example that Meta specifically showed to highlight Quest 3’s improved processing power…. And yes, the Walking Dead example shows that the developers used some of the extra power to put more enemies on screen. But the question here is, what good is a phone call if you are unable to speak what good is better optical performance if the textures aren’t matching them in the first place?

So while Quest 3 offers the potential for significantly improved visuals, the reality is that many apps on the platform won’t benefit as much from it as they could, especially in the near-term as developers continue to prioritize optimizing their games for Quest 2 because it will have the larger customer base for quite some time. Optimization (or lack thereof) is a systemic issue that is more complicated to address than just ‘throw more processing power at it’.

Quest 3 is the first headset to debut with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, which claims up to 2.5 times the graphical performance of XR 2 Gen 1, and up to 50% better efficiency between identical workloads | Photo by Road to VR

But as we all know, graphics aren’t everything. Some of the most fun games on the Quest platform aren’t the best looking out there.

But when I say that software is holding back the headset, more than half of that sentiment is driven not by the visuals of apps and games, but by the headset’s overall UI/UX.

This applies to all Quest headsets, of course, but the platform’s obtuse and often buggy interface hasn’t seen the same kind of consistent improvements that the hardware itself has seen from Quest 1 to Quest 3—which is a shame. The friction between a player’s idea of wanting to do something in the headset and how seamless (or not) it is to put on the headset and do that thing is deeply connected to how often and how long they’ll actually enjoy using the headset.

Meta has given no indication that it even acknowledges the deficiency of the Quest UI/UX. With the release of Quest 3, on the interface specifically, it doesn’t seem like it will make any meaningful changes on that front. In terms of UX at least, there’s two general improvements:

Passthrough

Photo by Road to VR

Quest 3’s passthrough view is a big leap over the low-res black-and-white passthrough of Quest 2. Now with full color and higher resolution, passthrough on Quest 3 feels more like something you can use all the time (granted, I haven’t had enough time with the headset to tell if the passthrough latency is low enough to prevent motion discomfort over long periods, which was a problem for me on Quest Pro).

And while it isn’t clear to me if the software will enable passthrough by default (as it should), being able to easily see a reasonably high quality view outside of the headset is a notable UX improvement.

Not only does it make users feel less disconnected from their environment when putting on the headset (until they’re actually ready to be immersed in the content of their choice), it also makes it easier to glance at the real world without removing the headset entirely. That’s useful for talking to someone else in the room or looking to make sure a pet (or child) hasn’t walked into your playspace.

I was surprised to see that with the newly added depth sensor there’s still warping around your hands, but overall the passthrough image is much sharper and has better dynamic range. Unlike Quest Pro, I was able to at least roughly read the time and some notifications on my phone—an important part of not feeling completely disconnected from the world outside the headset.

This also opens the door to improving the flow of putting on the headset in the first place; if passthrough is enabled by default, Meta should encourage users to put on the headset first, then find their controllers (instead of awkwardly trying to fit the headset with controllers already in their hands). And when the session is over, hopefully they turn on passthrough and instruct people to put down their controllers first, then remove the headset. These are the kinds of UX details the company tends to miss entirely… but we’ll see.

Room Scanning

The other real UX improvement coming with Quest 3 could be automatic room scanning, which automatically creates a playspace boundary for users instead of making them create their own. I say “could be” because I didn’t have enough time in my hands-on with this feature to tell how quickly and reliably it works. More testing to come.

Similar to implementations we’ve seen on other headsets, the room scanning feature encourages users to look around their space, giving the headset time to build a map of the geometry in the room. With enough of the space scanned, a playspace boundary will be created. The same system can also be used to establish the position of walls, floors, and other geometry that can be used in mixed reality applications.

Paid Parking

Also worth mentioning is the optional (and fairly expensive) official Quest 3 dock. Keeping the headset and controllers powered, updated, and ready to go is a big challenge when it comes to VR friction. Having a dedicated place to put your headset and controllers that also charges them is definitely a boon to the UX.

Photo by Road to VR

This feels like something that should really be part of the package, but you’ll have to pay an extra $130 for the privilege. Hopefully we’ll see more affordable Quest 3 docks from third-parties in the near future.

Continue on Page 2: Marketing Reality »

1
2

  • Yeshaya

    Could you please elaborate more on the better audio? Is it generally higher quality sound, or is there a specific new feature that improves immersion?

    • Xron

      Surround yourself in 3D sound
      With enhanced sound clarity and an audio range that’s 40% louder than Quest 2, all your favorite apps become more immersive.
      Stream movies by creating the ultimate home theater within your headset, or play games backed by a soundtrack of booming bass that brings you straight into the action.

      From meta’s site.

      • “3D sound” is meaningless.
        It’s OR trying to bamboozle you.
        I’ve been having “3D sound” since my first iPad in 2010.
        It’s way cool, certainly; but the point is it’s no
        cutting-edge technology like they’re trying to make you think.

        • Nevets

          Sure, but they’re not as bad as Apple for that. Apple makes every one of their reinvented wheels sound like an Aircar.

  • ViRGiN

    Best consumer headset to date; outside of those who like to masturbate about displayport and raw panel resolution.

    There is still time for huge announcements for Q3 – xmas is going to be big.

    It completly defeats the purpose of PCVR, unless you are truly into simulators (and actually play them rather than sitting in the cabin giving fake impressions how immersive it is).

    • eadVrim

      You are right, It very easy to play into a Boeing 737 cockpit.

      • ViRGiN

        It’s not difficult to spawn mid-air and just steer left and right, which is what some youtubers calling themselves “simmers” do. And literally nobody calls out them and their cosplaying as enthusiasts.

        • eadVrim

          Some “simmers” do not necessarily mean all simmers

          • ViRGiN

            No way!

  • Ad

    Definitely reads like the quest 3 is a means to an end. It doesn’t lean towards MR because that’s a better set of new experiences, but because they need to iterate on their mixed reality capabilities so they can take on apple and win the much more valuable AR wars in the future.

  • Dragon Marble

    I was surprised to see that with the newly added depth sensor there’s still warping around your hands

    I think that’s because this is not a depth issue, but an occlusion issue. The two eyes don’t see the same angle, therefore a prefect 3D image cannot be reconstructed. That also explains why I have zero warping on my PSVR2: the two cameras (at the bottom) are exactly my IDP apart from each other.

  • TH_VR_RD

    Yeah, I’d like to know what ground has been gained here too.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    It supports Wifi 6E and the XR2 gen2 according to Qualcomm should have less latency and better performance. It also supports Wifi 7 if paired with the right router. No word on USB-C cable yet, but I don’t expect it will support DP over USB-C, but who knows, there isn’t a good specsheet of what the XR2 Gen2 soc already does by itself. So I expect it to be a slightly improved USB-C experience, even taking the higher resolution into account.

    • Merlin

      There is also AV1 encoding. This might increase streaming quality at the same Bitrate. Guy Godin the guy behind Virtual Desktop already announced support for the codec.

  • xyzs

    Completely agree. Meta products are quite good on the hardware side, but their OS is a total mess. It lacks consistency and UX good ideas.

    When I am on my home page, it don’t want a ugly store full of advertisement in front of me or some services shortcuts from Meta I never requested, I want my chosen Apps, if possible organized the way I chose myself.
    I would like, just like on an iphone or android device, that all apps (custom and system native) are treated, sorted, displayed the same way.

    Also, it’s ridiculous that the UI is so darn flat, while they could make buttons with shapes or floating a few milometers on top of the background etc…

    • ViRGiN

      Even SteamVR 2.0 UI redesign doesn’t allow you to customize your space.

    • Nevets

      I completely fail to understand how Meta doesn’t get this. We might all have different ideas about what an ideal ux might look like but Meta’s effort is so far off the mark that it staggers me.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    Looks nice on the tech. Besides the fact that they attacked both PC and PS VR 2 instead of just letting the tech speak for itself. Shows the lack of professionalism.

    The system will live or die on games. Not exercising or trying to be Apple before Apple releases. The Xbox streaming really means nothing as there’s no VR there.

    But I did like some of the evolution and AI. And features like watching games from the sidelines. Just not who it’s from to access that.

    But we’ll see if it sells and to who. The same gamers playing Quest 2? Or will they actually grow their platform. But game content is the most important part that they should concentrate on. But their battle with Apple should prove quite interesting. More so if Samsung and Google jump in.

  • Kevin Brook

    Great technical analysis as always Ben. I’m thinking about gettting one, but I already have a Quest Pro, and my primary interest is in PCVR. I use standalone for exercise but I have a 13900K, 4090 PC so am never going to game on the Quest store.

    Can you say anything about the panel brightness, colours and black levels vs the Pro or is it too early to tell? The FOV is stated at 110 but everyone who has tested it seems rather unimpressed with the FOV in practice, how does it compare to the Quest Pro?

    I guess its impossible to compare display clarity as you will only have tried standalone at the event and the chip allows it to run at a better resolution than the Pro can in standalone, but do you think there would be a noticeable bump for PCVR. I usually run Steam games about 3500 x 3400 per eye and the Pro looks amazing.

    The mixed reality looks way better than the Pro, but like you I’m not sure I care at all about MR. It looks like it would have been a magical thing to have experienced in my childhood, but as a middle aged man it just looks like a bunch of experiences for children from what I’ve seen so far.

    Really on the fence about getting one. For standalone, it looks a monumental upgrade, but I’monly buying with PCVR in mind so not sure if the Pro, with its local dimming, QLED, open design that I love, eye tracking and self tracked controllers is still the better option.

    • Ben Lang

      Too early for a side by side with Quest 3 and Pro, they really didn’t give me a lot of freedom in my testing, but I’ll have more time soon. Meta claims the lenses on Quest 3 are even a bit better than those on Pro, however, Quest 3 lacks local dimming, so contrast is likely to be worse.

      But yes from a resolution standpoint I think the increase in resolution from 3.5MP to 4.6MP will make a noticeable difference for PC VR.

      • ViRGiN

        Any idea about draw calls target? “Double the performance” isn’t exactly a metric to follow

  • alxslr

    MR is a gimmick

  • Cl

    Pre-ordered 512gb version, deluxe battery strap, active controller strap and carrying case for ~$950. Excited to see if I use this or my beyond more when that arrives.

    • ViRGiN

      Welcome to the true high-end club!

    • Totius

      I’ll probably gonna do the same, but these accessories.. man.. so expensive

  • Nevets

    I keep contriving reasons why GTA SA is still a thing. Previously I thought that it was being saved for Connect and if it wasn’t announced today then it’s definitely dead. Now I’m saying that it’s being held back during the Q2 run-off period, and once they start releasing Q3 exclusives in 2024, it’ll be their system seller.

  • jbob4mall

    I think meta wants to separate their hardware showcase and their gaming showcase. Not a good idea in this instance though.

    • ViRGiN

      not exactly, since quest 2 is still being sold.

  • Totius

    I really hope that somebody can explain me why it is ok to stream flat games with Xbox game pass, but it’s not ok to stream pc vr games. I mean, that would have been THE killer app. It seems that the wireless capabilities of the new chip are good enough, and Geforce Now proved that you can stream, with almost zero latency, many games with gorgeous graphics, pushed by a 4080.

  • Totius

    Yeah, that’s insane