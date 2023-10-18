Quest 3 just began shipping last week and headsets are rapidly arriving in the hands of eager buyers. While the 128GB model appears to be in strong supply, the more expensive 512GB model might be more popular than Meta expected.

We checked stock availability for direct purchases from Meta.com for Quest 3 (128GB) and Quest 3 (512GB) across all regions where the headsets are sold. The latest shows that most regions estimate delivery of the 128GB model within one week, but the 512GB model won’t deliver for a week or more in most regions:

That seems surprising considering that Quest 3 is the company’s most expensive Quest headset yet, priced at $500 for the 128GB model and going up to $650 for the 512GB model.

There’s a few possible explanations for the current stock situation:

  • Meta underestimated demand for the 512GB model
  • Meta anticipated the demand for the 512GB model and set aside more of the initial inventory for third-party retailers
  • For some manufacturing reason, Meta couldn’t build up as much initial stock of the 512GB model, or can’t manufacture them as quickly

Of course, Quest 3 is also available in many other stores, like Amazon, Best Buy, and other regional retailers, each of which have different levels of stock.

We’ll continue to monitor the stock of both Quest 3 models to understand more about how they’re selling.

  • Torsten Balle Koefoed

    It’s hard to conclude anything from those numbers. I ordered the 512GB version on Oct. 4th with an estimated delivery on Oct. 27th but it arrived on the 13th instead. What does that mean? Does it mean anything? No idea.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Option 4:
    – Meta overestimated demand for the 128GB model from non-enthusiasts

    With the Oculus Go, Meta was surprised that the more expensive model with 64GB at USD 249 sold more than the 32GB at USD 199, which they expected to be more popular. Their conclusion was that once the price was below the threshold for an impulse buy, reducing it further didn’t provide much more incentive, so people would go for the more capable model.

    Something similar may be at play here: once the current buyers had decided to buy a Quest 3, they went for what they perceive as the better value, not the lower price. Both the base price and the extra USD 150 for added storage is significantly more than the USD 50 on the Go, so it’s probably not the impulse buy level at play here. My wild guess is that most of the Quest 3 sold so far have gone to VR enthusiasts upgrading from previous headsets. Their purchase threshold may be more defined by Quest Pro or Bigscreen Beyond, so they’d already have an idea how much the Quest 3 features are “worth” compared to other headsets, and how much a lack of storage might impair the experience.

    “Underestimated demand for 512GB” and “overestimated demand for 128GB” would therefore not be the same. Meta would have built some initial stock for both prior to launch, possibly expecting to not be able to keep up with demand during the initial rush, with the cheaper model just below the psychologically important USD 500 investment barrier targeting new users, and the more expensive one enthusiasts. It is very unlikely that manufacturing is the issue, as the difference should be only either the number or size of flash modules used, making shifting production easy. The more likely reason is that they expected more new users to buy the cheaper Quest 3, as otherwise they would have shifted the production balance more towards the 512GB version.

  • JakeDunnegan

    I bought the 128GB. Removing games to add new ones is not a big deal.

    Paying $150 for 384GB of NVME style storage is highway robbery.

    • ViRGiN

      That’s cool. Valve charges 130 euros more for 512GB Steam Deck.