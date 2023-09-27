At Connect 2023 today, Meta released the long-awaited info drop for Quest 3, its first mixed reality headset for consumers, which includes specs, price, online pre-orders, launch date and more. Here’s the main bits:

Note: Make sure to check out our detailed hands-on with Quest 3, diving into everything from comfort to clarity.

Quest 3 is officially now available for pre-order, with shipping slated to start on October 10th, 2023. In the US, you’ll be able to find Quest 3 online through Meta as well as its official partners, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

The mixed reality headset is being offered in two variants, a 128GB version for $500, and a 512GB version for $650. Here are those prices in GBP, EUR, and JPY:

  • £479.99 GBP (128GB), £619.99 GBP (512GB)
  • €549.99 EUR (128GB), €699.99 EUR (512GB)
  • ¥74,800 JPY (128GB), ¥96,800 JPY (512GB)
Image courtesy Meta

Meta announced it’s bundling both variants of Quest 3 with Quest-exclusive sequel Asgard’s Wrath 2, valued at $60. On top of Asgard’s Wrath 2, which is due out sometime this winter, the 512GB version includes a six-month subscription to the PS Plus-style game service Meta Quest+, valued at $108.

Following the release of Quest Pro last year, which initially sold for $1,500 but was later reduced to $1,000, Quest 3 is the company’s first mixed reality headset created specifically with consumers in mind. It includes color passthrough sensors which allow the user to see the outside world, which is not only useful for switching between VR mode and checking out your surroundings, but also for playing AR games using your physically environment as a backdrop.

There are a ton more announcement on the way, so make sure to follow along with us for all of the latest XR news to come from Connect 2023.

Quest 3 Specs

Resolution
2,064 × 2,208 (4.5MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate
90Hz, 120Hz (experimental)
Optics
Pancake non-Fresnel
Field-of-view (claimed) 110ºH × 96ºV
Optical Adjustments
Continuous IPD, stepped eye-relief (built in)
IPD Adjustment Range 53–75mm
Processor
Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 512GB
Connectors
USB-C, contact pads for optional dock charging
Weight 515g
Battery Life 1.5-3 hours
Headset Tracking
Inside-out (no external beacons)
Controller Tracking
Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed)
Expression Tracking none
Eye Tracking none
On-board cameras 6x external (18ppd RGB sensors 2x)
Input
Touch Plus (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice
Audio
In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output
Microphone Yes
Pass-through view Yes (color)
MSRP
$500 (128GB), $650 (512GB)

Connect 2023 kicks off today, taking place September 27th and 28th at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters. There’s been a ton of news already, so make sure to follow along with Connect for all of the latest XR stuff from Meta.

  • Frédéric Debotte

    8Go?? it’s not12Go?

    • Sven Viking

      Correct.

  • Cefca Palazzo

    Why does this article state the IPD range is from 53-75mm but the actual Meta Quest 3 tech specs page states it is 58-71mm?

    • Andrew Jakobs

      That’s due to the large sweetspot. The dial goes from 58-71mm, but in reality it means IPD range for people with 53 to 75mm (at least that’s what I’ve already heard from other reviewers who had some short playtime with it).
      Edit: that’s also according to Meta.

  • Foreign Devil

    Best Buy Canada has a shipping date of December 30th! If I get it . . I guess I’ll have to order from Meta directly. . .but you never know. . maybe they won’t arrive in Canada until last day of the year…

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Straight from the Apple playbook: offer the basic tier with a storage configuration that works for casual users, but anybody planing to use it more seriously will have to go for a higher tier. Then sell the higher tier at an insane markup, multiple times of what the actual added production costs are, as you know that people will have to either pay or otherwise have to permanently shuffle around data or delete and reinstall apps. And of course offer no way for users to extend or upgrade the storage later, so they have to opt for the higher priced version just to be safe.

    I’m not completely blaming Meta here for the price policy, as they payed billions to subsidize Quest, and should make some money back for their efforts. Charging more from those that will get a lot more out of the device due to more intensive use also isn’t completely unethical. Overcharging compared to actual manufacturing costs is just one of the negative side effect of closed platforms, where you cannot simply switch a competitor.

    And Meta hasn’t reached Apple levels yet, as Apple is happy to charge MacBook users USD 200 for an extra 256GB flash to upgrade from the basic model, so twice what Meta asks per GB. Or more than 20 times of what I recently payed per GB for a cheap and fast SATA SSD with thousands of high ratings on AliExpress that is now connected to a Raspberry Pi. Actual competition leads to lower prices for consumers.