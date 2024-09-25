Meta revealed at Connect today that it’s working with Microsoft to bring its Quest platform better wireless pairing with Windows 11 PCs, aiming to make using a PC with Quest a more seamless experience.

“Soon you’re going to be able to easily connect to any Windows 11 PC. You just look at keyboard and it will start pairing,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on stage.

When it arrives, we still don’t know beyond “soon”, but Zuckerberg says it will support multiple virtual displays, and make Quest more of a “natural extension of your PC.”

In the teaser, a user is seen dragging windows across multiple virtual monitors, which would be a departure from the Remote Desktop experience afforded by Air Link.

“This is the path to building a general computing platform,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s not just games, although [Quest] is really good at that. You’re also going to be to use it for apps, watching videos, and all of the different things you would do with a general purpose computer. Quest is the full package.”

