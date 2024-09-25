Meta revealed at Connect today that it’s working with Microsoft to bring its Quest platform better wireless pairing with Windows 11 PCs, aiming to make using a PC with Quest a more seamless experience.

“Soon you’re going to be able to easily connect to any Windows 11 PC. You just look at keyboard and it will start pairing,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on stage.

When it arrives, we still don’t know beyond “soon”, but Zuckerberg says it will support multiple virtual displays, and make Quest more of a “natural extension of your PC.”

In the teaser, a user is seen dragging windows across multiple virtual monitors, which would be a departure from the Remote Desktop experience afforded by Air Link.

“This is the path to building a general computing platform,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s not just games, although [Quest] is really good at that. You’re also going to be to use it for apps, watching videos, and all of the different things you would do with a general purpose computer. Quest is the full package.”

We’re here at Meta Connect 2024, so we’re filling in details as they arrive. Check back soon for more.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Renji Bijoy from Immersed/Visor enters panic mode.