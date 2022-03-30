Meta announced it’s returning this year with another installment of its Quest Gaming Showcase, which means we’ll soon be getting our annual download on upcoming Quest games and updates coming this year.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today announced the second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, which is slated to take place on April 20th at 10am PT (local time here).

Meta says we can expect new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates on games coming in the next year, and “a whole lot of surprises.”

Ruth Bram, Executive Producer at Oculus Studios, will be returning to present the show this year.

Last year’s showcase, which was previously called the Oculus Gaming Showcase, was mostly centered on updates to platform favorites such as Pistol Whip, The Climb 2, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and revealed footage of I Expect You To Die 2, Resident Evil 4, and Lone Echo II.

We’re hoping this year’s show focuses more on wholly new games. You can follow along with us on April 20th by watching the showcase via Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Oculus TV.