Apple is going all-in with hand-tracking for its upcoming Vision Pro, but can hand-tracking really replace proper VR controllers? Meta, Apple’s main competitor in the space, isn’t going so far as to make that particular claim, however the company says Quest’s recent hand-tracking improvements are now “almost as responsive as controllers” thanks to its recent v56 software update.

First announced in late July, the company’s Hands 2.2 tracking improvements are introducing what Meta says is better hand responsiveness and a few new experimental features that we’ll probably see in Quest 3.

Now rolling out to Quest headsets, Meta says users should notice hand-tracking latency reduced “up to 40%” in regular use, and “up to 75%” during fast movement. Meta says those dramatic gains in fast movement latency are thanks to the introduction of a new Fast Motion Mode (FMM) for more frenetic games, like fitness and rhythm games that require you to punch incoming objects.

Here’s a look at controllers relative to the new Hands 2.2 release:

v56 is also rolling out to Quest Pro, which includes two new experimental features: simultaneous hands and controllers (Multimodal) tracking, and controller-driven hand pose (Capsense Hands).

SEE ALSO
The 20 Best Rated & Most Popular Quest Games & Apps – July 2023

Multimodal tracking is said to unlock a number of mixed input style, including Hand+controller gameplay, instant transitions between hands and controllers, and improved social presence when using one controller. It’s only available on Quest Pro for experimentation, although Meta plans to add support for additional devices later.

On the other hand, Capsense Hands lets developers show a natural hand model visualization on top of, or instead of, a user’s controller. Check out both in action in the video below:

“Hand Tracking gives your app’s users the ability to engage with their VR or mixed reality environment in a way that is natural and intuitive,” Meta says in a developer blogpost. “These interactions deepen the immersive experience and help people feel more connected to what’s going on around them in-headset. Hands can also provide a faster on ramp for users new to VR. By integrating Hand Tracking in your existing apps, you can give your users more flexibility to tailor their experience and find what works best for them—and thanks to Hands 2.2, you can feel confident knowing your app’s users will enjoy a great experience regardless of whether they play with hands or controllers.”

Meta says we should hear more about its hand-tracking upgrades in the near future, as the company is hosting its annual Meta Connect developer conference on September 27th, which ought to include an info dump (and likely release date) for its upcoming Quest 3 headset, which is bringing much of the functionality of Quest Pro to the consumer price point of $500.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ViRGiN

    Bravo.

  • Andrey

    What I am really waiting for – when tracking speed and accuracy will finally reach the needed level – is an ability to use multimodality in shooters so your right hand (if you are a right-hand person of course) has a controller+stock/handguard attached to it and your left hand is just your hand, so you could very naturally grip the handguard when you need to without all those magnets and other crap that usually is in the way when you use a controller. Of course there will be some difficulties on the way – left stick won’t be accessible, so player will need to change movement control to a right stick and get used to it (or use a VR treadmill instead – ahh, wish there was an accesible one without Pico forcefully included…) + rotate in real world instead of using a stick for it. Not to mention tracking fingers properly when gripping something. And, of course, devs will need to make this possible on the software side (like making all the logic for gripping a handguard/magazines for a tracked hand with this API, etc.), but, imo, it’s not impossible. WIth something like that I would play VR shooters so much more and in much more enjoyable way than it is right now. Those old gunstocks were a thing when original Rift and Vive just released and there wasn’t any alternative, but now, when so many headsets have hand-tracking capabilities out-of-the-box, it’s a quality of life change that just should happen sooner or later.
    Hope one day we will see something like it implemented in Pavlov/Contractors/etc. or any new VR shooter.