It’s only been three months since Meta launched Quest Pro, pitching its next-gen mixed reality standalone to enterprise and prosumers with the hefty price tag of $1,500. In an unusual move by the company, Meta has quietly slashed the price of Quest Pro for a limited time, putting it more directly in competition with HTC’s recently revealed Vive XR Elite standalone headset.

Update (11AM ET): Sale timing has been revealed; the price drop is in effect for one week only in the US, and two weeks in the UK (dropping to £1,300). We’ve included this in the body of the article below.

Released in late October, Quest Pro essentially set the tone of the next generation of standalone VR hardware. Typically, Meta is consumer-forward, pricing its headsets below (or close to) $500, but Quest Pro represents a pivotal shift in Meta’s strategy.

Starting with Quest Pro, the company is using mixed reality as “a key part of the journey toward full augmented reality devices,” Chief Technology Officer and Reality Labs Chief Andrew Bosworth described in a year-end blogpost.

Quest Pro | Image courtesy Meta

With the sale, it seems the company is quietly gunning to retain its share of the budding MR headset marketplace by knocking the price of Quest Pro to match its largest competitor, Vive XR Elite, which HTC revealed earlier this month, couching it as its long-awaited return to the consumer VR space.

Vive XR Elite | Image courtesy HTC

Now, Meta’s Quest Pro is priced at $1,100, or $400 below its previous MSRP, challenging Vive XR Elite’s unique selling points in the process. According to CNET, the sale is happening for one week only in the US, and two weeks in the UK (dropping to £1,300).

Notably, these aren’t entirely analogous devices; some hardware quirks might act as key differentiators, although the undeniable overlap now puts them squarely in direct competition. Still, it’s pretty close.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the headset specs side-by-side:

Feature

Vive XR Elite

Quest Pro
Inside-out tracking wide FOV cameras (4), depth sensor (1) wide FOV cameras (4), no depth sensor
Passthrough single 16 MP RGB camera single RGB (MP?) camera
Resolution 1,920 × 1,920 per eye (LCD) 1,800 × 1,920 per eye (LCD)
Display Refresh 90 Hz 90 Hz
Eye-tracking Additional module required Onboard eye-tracking
Face-tracking Additional module required Onboard face-tracking
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+
Storage & Memory 128 GB / 12 GB 256 GB / 12 GB
FOV up to 110-degrees diagonal up to 96-degrees diagonal
Optics Pancake lens Pancake lens
IPD Adjustment manual, 54–73 mm range manual, 55-75 mm
Audio built-in open-ear audio built-in open-ear audio, 3.5mm audio port
Weight 625g (including battery), 273g in ‘glasses’ mode 722 g (including battery)
Controllers 6DOF motion controllers (2), hand-tracking 6DOF motion controllers (2), hand-tracking
Playtime on battery ~2 hours ~2 hours
Retail Price $1,099 $1,099 (MSRP $1,499)
SEE ALSO
'Song in the Smoke' is Getting a PSVR 2 Remaster That's Slated to Rival PC VR Version

A raw spec sheet doesn’t exactly tell the full story, although it’s clear HTC will need to play catchup if it intends on remaining competitive with Meta now that both headsets have achieved price parity, albeit temporarily. Vive XR Elite is still in pre-order, with a late February shipping window, while Quest Pro is available today, direct from Meta.

In Vive XR Elite’s favor is its convertibility: the traditional battery headstrap can be replaced with a glasses arm piece, which allows it to be used with an external powerbank for more casual content viewing, like watching a film in your own private theater whilst on a plane or train.

It’s a unique selling point, although the lack of 3.5mm sours this somewhat, as you’ll need to use Bluetooth headphones to watch anything if you want complete privacy in a public space. Still, the focus on every day, on-the-go use sets it apart from Quest Pro. On the flipside, Quest Pro however features both eye and face-tracking out of the box, something Vive XR Elite will gain in the future with the release of separate modules.

SEE ALSO
Quest 2 on Sale for Limited Time, Includes Free Copy of 'Resident Evil 4' & 'Beat Saber'

Hardware aside, Meta undoubtedly has a leg up with its content ecosystem, as all games designed for Quest 2 automatically support Quest Pro—that’s a lot of content out of the box in addition to the admittedly smallish drip of mixed reality experiences already on the Quest Store.

Meanwhile, HTC is still amassing games for its growing content library, which currently doesn’t boast any truly notable exclusives that might make you choose one headset over the other. Notably, HTC also openly refutes it will sell personal user data since it’s not a social media company—a clear shot across the bow at Meta’s spotty track record in user privacy and security.

The list of differences doesn’t end there. If you want to learn more about Quest Pro and Vive XR Elite, check out our in-depth hands-on articles with both headsets.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Darshan

    While this move is not surprising, I believe its more backstabbing early buyers. path to correction is Meta should offer $400 as app purchase gift coupon to all existing quest pro buyers as acknowledgement of patronage.

    • Andrey

      They already did – on the other VR news site there is an information that early buyers can contact technical support to get a 400$ discount (not sure if this is a partial refund or a 400$ coupon for buying apps in their store though) until Tuesday if I am not mistaken. Better than nothing I guess? If that’s really true, both Meta and Zuck can have some credit and respect (at least from me) that they haven’t spit in the face of the early adopters/prosumers/enthusiasts who bought Quest Pro just three month ago.

      • Darshan

        Then fine..

      • Darshan

        I think $400 for buying apps from store is perfectly fine. Quest totally have very compelling app lineup. its easy to buy things worth $400 and still not regret an ounce. Apps is real strength of Meta.

      • Dragon Marble

        Where? Can you provide source please?

        • Andrey

          It was a tweet from a “the most famous VR analyst”. I don’t like him (because he is a) a weaboo and b) liar), so I won’t name him. But all recent – and not recent – leaks (about Quest 3 design, etc.) where from him, so I think you should know who I am talking about.

          • Whoawhoawhoa, you’re putting-down SadlyItsBradley …??
            He’s THE most respected insider in the industry.

            Even Ming-Chi Kuo follows him on Twitter, and that’s VERY significant.
            Calling him a “weaboo” is both insulting & vehemently racist.
            His wife is from China, for God’s sake ….

            And when, exactly, did he lie …?
            Y’know what, don’t tell me, as you’ll probably just make it up.
            Brad’s the man, and anybody with two neurons to rub together knows it.

          • Andrey

            Well, I am not a new guy here and I perfectly understand that you are one of the local trolls, just like SoMeOnE else (hello btw, looking forward to your comment as well!). But I still will reply to you, just to get it off my chest, lol.
            Firstly, why did I called him a “liar” – a more than a year ago, when I was still sitting on my old VR hardware, I was looking forward to that year’s Oculus Connect, because there were rumors, that both Quest Pro and Quest 2 Plus will be released right after Connect, just like Quest 2 was. Both Quest Pro and rumored Quest 2 Plus (and also the revision of Quest 2 with slightly another screen if I am not mistaken) looked very temptating to me, so I decided to wait like half a year and purchase a better version instead of the original Quest 2, mostly because it was rumored to include my favourite eye-tracking. When the Connect was over – as you can guess from this point in time – there wasn’t neither Quest 2 Plus, nor Quest Pro release or even infromation about the Q2Plus. Saying I was frustrated is like saying nothing – I was so angry that I went and bought Quest 2.
            Don’t get me wrong – the problem here is not that the rumor wasn’t true – it’s a rumor after all. The problem was all the hype – no, not like that – HYPE – this &^#@$! was creating. And also how he was presenting things in his videos/tweets too – like it was “100500% confirmed”, “it was mentioned in Quest 2 firmware”, all his “viable sources told him that it’s true” and all that crap. Hell, I even remember that he was presenting technical specifications for every “new” headset and I was thinking “He knows THAT much of accurate details, so it should be the truth!”. If it was just a plain article-like rumor like it is on this or any other site, I could live with that just fine and never “hate” a site or a person behind such an article. But when person is trying to be as much convincing as it can be with a BIG wave of hype from every corner and in the end everything turns out to be a lie (and he just continue to play “the most famous and viable VR analyst of all time and space” like all of this never happend)… Well, I think I have a right to not like this person after something like that and do not believe anything he says.
            Secondly, about “weaboo”. Putting aside all the nonsense you wrote (about me being racist, his chinese wife and, especially hilarious because I was predicting that – about my anime avatar, etc.), let me clarify something. There are many types of anime fans and the most “crazy” ones are either otaku (a fanatic with just a vast knowledge of the hobby) and weaboos who run like ninjas in a cosplay on the street during the light of the day (hey b-boss, got the reference?). And the main difference is that a normal otaku – like myself – will never do stupid or offensive things like weaboo do. And your little “idol” did just that. Even if I will explain it you won’t understand – so I won’t. Just accept it as a matter of fact that I think he is a sick person, that’s all.
            So… yeah. You can like, love him or even bear his kids or sleep with the dakimakura of him or something. But I personally hate him and will continue to do just that. And nothing will stop me.

          • In many many MANY ways, you are not a well person.
            However, here is neither the place, nor now the time, to list the reasons why.

        • Michael Pearson

          They are NOT giving refunds or credit. Just go this from Meta Support:

          “Thank you for contacting Meta Store Support. My name is ________ and I will be very delighted to be of assistance to you.

          I understand that you would like to know what to do with the promo currently going on and I will assist you to the best of my ability.

          However, the promo has just started and you made a purchase back in November which means I will not be able to give you the $400 that you want.

          I know that this may not be what you want to hear, I hate to inform you this.”