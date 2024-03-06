Meta announced it’s starting to roll out its v63 software update for Quest, which includes two new features: a new parent-controlled payment method for Quest content purchases and the ability to use Quest 2 and Quest Pro while lying down.

The company says it’s soon going to merge existing Meta Quest gift card balances into the newly announced ‘Quest Cash’, which allows parents to monitor and control their teen’s spending in VR and enables users to gift or request Quest Cash.

The second headlining feature to v63 is the ability to use Quest while lying down, which you’ll find in the ‘Experimental Settings’ tab, labeled ‘Use Apps While Lying Down’. The accessibility feature is only set to be available for Quest 2 and Quest Pro—there’s no word when we can expect it on Quest 3.

As with all Quest updates, v63 is expected to roll out gradually over the next few weeks. While the company has published release notes for v63, they only specify those two features.

If the Public Test Channel (PTC) release of v63 was any indication though, we may also see a few more things coming our way eventually, including some quality of life improvements to 2D Android apps accessibility, as well as the removal of scoped storage on Quest, which will make modding Quest-native games significantly more difficult.