Meta announced today something that we haven’t previously seen happen in the middle of a VR headset’s lifecycle—a price increase for Quest 2. To soften the blow, the company says it will include a free copy of the headset’s most popular game.

When Quest 2 launched back in late 2020, it did so at $300; a price point $100 less than its predecessor, and significantly less than most major headsets on the market. That’s thanks to Meta heavily subsidizing the headset in an effort to spread VR to the masses.

Well, that strategy has worked, and maybe a bit too well. Meta is believed to have been selling Quest 2 at a price significantly less than it actually costs to make and ship to customers—meaning that as the company sells more headsets it losses more money. The hope is that this loss will be recouped through the 30% fee charged to developers.

But now Meta says it has become more expensive to build and sell Quest 2, which has only increased the losses the company is incurring as it sells headsets.

In an apparent effort to make things more sustainable, Meta today announced it is increasing the price of Quest 2 by $100—that’s $400 for the 128GB model and $500 for the 256GB model—the same price as the original Quest headset.

“By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights,” the company said.

The price increase doesn’t take effect until August, so if you were planning to buy a Quest 2 in the near future this is your last chance to pick one up at the current price point.

To soften the blow a bit, for the first time ever Meta is bundling the headset with its most popular game, Beat Saber, for new Quest 2 purchases through the end of 2022. That’s a $30 value, and somewhat interesting because Beat Saber has never gone on sale or been bundled with the headset.

It’s odd to see the price of a product increase in the middle of its lifecycle, but global inflation certainly doesn’t bode well for subsidized products. To be fair, Quest 2 has been improved in manifold ways since launch, and the company even doubled the storage at the same price point—from 64GB to 128GB for the base model, and from 128GB to 256GB for the top model—for which companies usually charge a $100 premium anyway. Regardless of the price hike, Quest 2 continues to be one of the most affordable headsets on the market with a price that’s still tough for others to beat.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


  • Sean Lumly

    Yeah right. The “investment in VR” narrative is convenient and easy to believe. But they are pricing (as companies do) to maximise profit.

    • scientia

      Quest 2 is a loss leader… nothing with profit.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    I believe that the cost of production has risen, even if we are accustomed to any type of consumer hardware becoming cheaper over time, and mobile phones based on similar technology to the Quest continuing to do so.

    I do not believe that the costs have risen by 33%, especially considering that Meta isn’t buying on the very volatile short term market, but will have long term contracts providing more price stability. Plus we have just seen prices in the PC GPU market dropping drastically due to a combination of crypto crashing and production facilities catching up, and are now hearing that Nvidia is desperately trying to get rid of TSMC production capacity they booked but will not need. So this is kind of a very strange time to increase the prices, when the worst parts of the shortage are actually over and prices starting to fall again all around.

    So this may be more of an adaption to reality, not only production price, but market perspective. Meta was willing to subsidize the Quest 2 to quickly gain a huge market share, but Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth recently justified switching away from the forced Facebook account with growth and network effect working differently/worse than what they had expected based on their social network growth. Basically VR seriously failed to meet their growth targets, most likely leading them to “re-evaluate” their strategy. We now get a Cambria/Quest Pro with a price “significantly above USD 800”, mainly focusing a completely different target group and use case. Meta probably hopes that VR conferencing will get them the exponential growth they had been counting on with VR, and with targeting business and professional use artificially keeping the cost low isn’t as essential.

    The Quest 2 price hike may be part of that re-evaluation. By late 2021 we had heard of 10mn (produced) Quest 2 and a USD 10bn year loss of FRL in 2021. So technically every Quest 2 ever sold at price/cost came with another USD 1000 recurring cost for staff and research in 2021, and Meta was willing to pay for that. It is hard to believe that adding USD 100 to the base price will significantly change their calculation, this is more of a signal of a strategy change.

    • They were always under-pricing it to gain market-share. We were all well aware of that. If anything, I was certain the release of the Quest 2 over the Quest 1 would have been a step down to cheaper, less impressive hardware in order to save cost. I was HUGELY surprised to find the Quest 2 to be such a great upgrade. It showed that Facebook was ready to double-down HARD to be the masters of VR. This though… it shows more of a desire to fold.

      Qualcomm has been trying hard to reduce the VR market to 3rd part OEM devices in order to sell more Snapdragon processors. The Pico is their latest “partnership” in their continued attempts to break into mainstream VR.

      China is currently on the ropes over Covid lockdowns and insane housing market collapses, but if Qualcomm can stay afloat and keep pushing over the next couple of years, we might finally see the massive introduction of lowcost Chinese VR headsets overrun the market.

      Worst case scenario, Facebook abandon’s consumer VR entirely, Qualcomm finds the costs too high to continue pushing their own, and consumer VR slips back into a forgotten niche amid a general global recession.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Good news for Pico with its Pico Neo3 Link and soon their new headsets.

    • OMG, yah! I mean, it’s still under-featured, second rate junk, but at least it’s in the same price range.

      • Andrew Jakobs

        Oh please, for PCVR it’s way better then the Quest 2, and the other features are also growing.

        • ViRGiN

          just because it has a “DP” connection, does not make it actually, and factually better at all lol

          Clearly you never owned one and just bought into marketing.
          It’s not even a native PCVR headset. It’s still running in standalone, converting data in real time from PC.

          • Cless

            Uhh… You are aware DP from the pico neo runs at 26Gbps, while the USB C from the Quest 2 runs at 5Gbps… right?

          • Carnel

            of course he wouldn’t know about how much better DP is than USB-C, all he has is a Quest 2 lmao

          • ViRGiN

            uhh.. you are aware what it takes to get started with steamvr connection?
            you are aware that you are still limited by battery, no matter the cable you use?
            you are aware that the connection is still absolutetly unstable?
            you are aware that if you take off the second for half a minute, chances are steamvr will loose connection and will struggle to retrieve the session forcing you to restart everything?
            you are aware that numbers are not everything? you are aware that you never measured this yourself and just quoting some pico official right now?
            you are aware that native pcvr headsets like rift s can be plugged into a computer ready to go at any second for months on end without a single restart?

            once again, you’ve bought into marketing. people wanted dp connection, they have it. who cares about any technicalities? maybe tell me more about it’s wireless functionality? why is it still subpar to airlink/virtual desktop?

          • ViRGiN

            on top of that, there is nothing in the pico neo 3 link box to even keep it charging in pcvr mode. you have to buy separate adapter!

          • Cless

            Yeah, it’s not the best, better to buy straight a good PCVR headset

  • Wow… that’s not a small amount. And to include that crap-fest lame-game. Man, double insult. They used to include Vader! I guess you still get the light-saber, only now they throw cubes at you instead of droids.

    • Tommy

      Lol

  • GunnyNinja

    Most of the people who would buy one already have. The only people this will affect are those who have been told have cheap they are to get into VR, just to find out they have been lied to. Too bad I wasn’t on the fence.

  • Tommy

    So what I see is that the Quest 2 is the same price but the free Beat Saber game now costs $100 and you have to buy it ;)

  • ViRGiN

    Meta is morally and financially bankrupt, ONLY VALVE is capable of saving VR
    Lord Gaben <3

    • Cless

      WHO ARE YOU!? LMAO

      • ViRGiN

        ufff, i forgot to switch my account to one of my pro-pcvr alter egos

        • Cless

          Damn, they weren’t kidding when they say you are your worst enemy :P