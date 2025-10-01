Ray-Ban Display, Meta’s first smart glasses with a display, are now available for sale. However, unless you’re in the US and in a handful of major metropolitan areas, it’s difficult to get your hands on a pair.

The News

Meta Ray-Ban Display is now available in the US for $800. The pricetag includes the glasses and Neural Band, an EMG wristband which allows you to control the glasses with subtle gestures. Unfortunately you can’t just order the glasses, you need to schedule a ‘demo’ (which also functions as a test-fit for the various sizes) at select stores, and then you can buy one.

How to Buy Ray-Ban Display

Ray-Ban Display is being sold in the US at select Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Ray-Ban Stores, and Meta’s own ‘Lab’ stores. The company says the glasses will soon be available in select Verizon stores.

The easiest way to actually find a pair is by going to the Ray-Ban Display Scheduler and search by your zip code for participating nearby stores. From there, you should be able to use the “Schedule a demo” button to make an appointment. But it seems all participating stores link into a common scheduling system which is reporting no appointments available until December 1st… but the scheduler doesn’t actually let you look for appointments that far out.

At this point it’s unclear if this means every single demo at these locations has been booked, or if the number of demos is highly limited.

On the other hand, if you see “Notify me” it seems these stores aren’t even accepting appointments yet. Worse still, the “Notify me” button seems to imply that you need to sign up to be notified if an appointment becomes available on individual days, instead of just alerting you of when demos become available at the store in general.

If you aren’t in a handful of major metropolitan areas in the US, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to book an appointment to buy Ray-Ban Display glasses in the near future. Even then, it looks like only Meta’s own ‘Lab’ stores are actually showing appointment availability at the time of writing.

Likely we’ll see availability expand over the next few weeks, and that will probably mean more appointments become available at the listed stores that currently appear to be booked out into December.

Meta’s own stores seem to be the only ones with actual appointment availability at the moment. In addition to the current location in Burlingame, CA, Meta says it has new pop-up stores opening in the next few weeks:

Las Vegas, Nevada – Opens October 16, 2025 Wynn Plaza

Los Angeles, California – Opens October 24, 2025 8600 Melrose Avenue

New York, New York – Opens November 13, 2025 697 5th Avenue



My Take

Given the seemingly minimal lack of appointment availability on ‘launch day,’ the rollout of Ray-Ban Display feels a little rushed.

On one hand, it’s somewhat confusing that you need to book a “demo” in order to be allowed to purchase the device. At least calling it a “fitting” would be a little clearer that the demo is not just a demo, but also a requirement to purchase the device (while at the same time making it a bit clearer why an in-person appointment is necessary). And it’s a little weird too that the company is touting the launch of its new glasses while they are still very difficult to buy.

Granted, it makes sense to me that Meta wants to slow-roll the initial launch in this way.

The Ray-Ban display glasses have two different frame sizes and three different wristband sizes. Getting a proper fit for each person is important not just for comfort, but likely for usability; an improperly fitting Neural Band may have a noticeable impact on how well the device can detect inputs for each individual person. And for the glasses, getting the wrong frame size could impact image quality if the user’s eye isn’t in the center of the ‘eyebox’ (the region where the display can be seen).

Since Meta hasn’t had a chance to test its Neural Band and the Display glasses on a large population, they may not yet know how well the band and display in the glasses will work across a broader range of people and situations. Rolling the device out slowly with individual fitting sessions for each purchase gives the company the best chance to spot any issues that weren’t already identified with their pre-launch testing population.

If you’re curious about the Ray-Ban Display glasses, I shared my thoughts after a hands-on with the device at the time of its reveal.