Meta Reveals ‘WorldGen’ Tool to Generate VR Worlds from AI Prompts

Meta announced WorldGen, a new AI tool that could soon let you generate navigable 3D worlds in minutes from a single text prompt.

The News

Meta Reality Labs announced WorldGen in a blog post, a research-stage system for generating fully navigable, stylistically coherent 3D worlds from a single text prompt.

As outlined in WorldGen’s research paper, instead of producing only a single viewpoint or small environment, the AI-driven system creates large, consistent scenes up to 50 × 50 meters that you can walk through, explore, and load directly into engines like Unity or Unreal Engine.

The pipeline combines several components: procedural layout generation, image-based planning, diffusion-driven 3D reconstruction, navmesh extraction, scene decomposition, mesh refinement, and texturing, Meta says.

Additionally, Meta says WorldGen can also decompose scenes into objects using an accelerated AutoPartGen process, making the environments more reusable and editable.

It’s not out yet though, as Meta says there are several limitations to wide-spread usage:

“Currently, WorldGen relies on generating a single reference view of the scene, which restricts the scale of scenes that can be produced,” Reality Labs’ paper says. “Large open worlds spanning kilometers are not supported natively and would require generating and stitching multiple local regions, which risks introducing non-smooth transitions or visual artifacts at region boundaries.”

Other limitations include the inability to model multi-layered environments, like multi-floor dungeons or seamless interior-exterior transitions. And unlike human-created environments, WorldGen doesn’t reuse textures or geometry, which is often done for rendering efficiency—something Meta says they’re exploring in future versions to push scalability.

My Take

Horizon Worlds needs high-quality content to attract and keep users coming back for more. Although I can’t say rando-generated AI worlds will solve that problem, doing some of the grunt work of creating set pieces could demonstrably improve the baseline of current worlds.

To boot, the company has already released a host of AI features for Horizon Worlds creators, including an AI-powered ‘Creator Assistant’ co-pilot, as well as AI-driven 3D mesh and texture generation, typescript code creation, sky and audio generation for sound effects and ambient environments; WorldGen ostensibly packages a lot of these disparate systems into a monolithic prompt box.

Granted, it’s not out yet, although these early steps do feel a bit like inching up to the cusp of fully AI-generated games, and not just 50 × 50 meter levels. Whatever the case, it appears Horizon Worlds hopes to one day play host to worlds essentially vibe developed into existence.