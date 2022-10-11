Meta announced at its Connect developer conference today that the company has acquired three more VR game studios, bringing its total to nine such acquisitions over the past two years.

Joining Meta’s Oculus Studios is Camouflaj (Marvel’s Iron Man VR), Twisted Pixel (Wilson’s Heart, Path of the Warrior), and Armature Studio (Resident Evil 4 VR port for Quest 2).

Meta says it’ll be “a while” before they can reveal what they’re working on, however the studios are going to bring to VR what the company calls “ambitious and forward-thinking games.”

Over the past two years Meta had acquired Beat Games (Beat Saber), Sanzaru Games (Asgard’s Wrath), Ready at Dawn (Lone Echo & Echo Arena), Downpour Interactive (Onward), BigBox VR (Population: One), and Within (Supernatural), bringing the overall total to nine studios.

Many of these studios had close relationships with Meta to begin with, producing launch-day content or Quest exclusives. Camouflaj is somewhat of the odd person out since it has produced Iron Man VR, a PSVR exclusive released in 2020.

The company hasn’t released any further details about the acquisition, however in an August 1st update posted on its website, Camouflaj may give us some insight into how independent the teams will be moving forward. Here’s that statement in full below: