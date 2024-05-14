Apple has released detailed schematics of Vision Pro and its various parts, which will likely lead to an acceleration of third-party accessories like headstraps and protective cases for the device.

Vision Pro was announced nearly a year ago and started shipping three and a half months ago. Until now, third parties building accessories for the headset needed to work from their own (or someone else’s) unofficial measurements of Vision Pro to build accessories that fit the headset correctly.

But Apple has finally updated its Accessory Design Guidelines document to include detailed schematics of Vision Pro and its accessories.

The newly updated document gives precise measurements of various parts of the headset. No doubt providing a more accessible starting point for third parties building accessories that have tight requirements when it comes to fitting the headset.

Perhaps one of the most important details in the newly released documents are those on Vision Pro’s headstrap locking mechanism, which allows the headstrap to connect easily to the headset while being similarly easy to remove with the simple pull of a built-in tab of fabric. With these new details, it should be easier for third parties to make straps that attach in the same convenient way.

Another key detail is the exact dimensions of the ZEISS optical inserts (attachable prescription lenses) which Apple sells directly during the purchase of Vision Pro. With the precise shape of both the lenses and the magnets that attach them to the headset, we may see more third-party prescription lenses reach the market.

In addition to the schematics, Apple’s Accessory Design Guidelines document includes guidelines for third-party Vision Pro accessories. For instance, Apple says that third-party Vision Pro straps should consider the following:

  • Be designed to prevent hair snag between the connector and mating parts, particularly in small spaces and between hard materials.
  • Not detach with a peel force less than 100 N at 12 mm from the connector.
  • Have a maximum insertion force of 18.3 N.
  • Not have metal contact with the elastomer portion of Apple Vision Pro Audio Strap.
  • Not have a material hardness exceeding 320 HV for portions contacting the Apple Vision Pro Audio
  • Strap connector.
  • Have a maximum normal pull force of 300 N on the Apple Vision Pro Audio Strap connector.

Apple products have long had a strong third-party accessory market, and it seems the company expects no less for Vision Pro.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Christian Schildwaechter

    At first I was astonished/excited that Apple would allow others to replace the full head strap up to where it connects to AVP, as it contains active parts to drive the speakers and apparently exposes USB, which allows Apple to sell a USD 300 head strap with USB 2 debugging port to developers. Connecting anything would still require visionOS support, but just the option to attach any active devices to the otherwise portless AVP seemed promising. And someone could release a counter balanced halo strap that allows wearing AVP without the light seal, “floating” in front of the face like on Quest Pro, getting rid of any pressure put on the face due to the high weight. Maybe even with a flip-up option for those moments where passthrough and streaming one Mac display just don’t suffice.

    Then I realized that the specs don’t allow for 3rd party side arms, but instead only for passive straps that connect mechanically at the end of Apple’s actually fully detachable side arms. Which is both disappointing regarding adding any type of smart devices, and limiting what 3rd party straps can do/look like due to these side arms being much longer on AVP compared to Quest 2/3.

    • Ben Lang

      Good points. There are limitations given that Apple doesn’t specify how third-party speaker straps would connect or interface with the headset.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Do you can finally get a headstrap with a battery built in soon.

  • xyzs

    I hope their AVP2 will be released soon because this product is such a waste of potential:
    -Features that cost a lot and that add weight, like front screen.
    -Bad yet expansive straps by default.
    -Super unoptimized frame full of screws and daughterboards increasing the weight.
    -No controllers, even optional, even from partner…

    So overpriced and locked that mostly nobody is tempted.

    • Zantetsu

      Yeah I wonder if it wouldn’t be just as good to have a much simpler front screen that just rendered cartoonish eyes in a very flat and simple and obviously not realistic style. If the purpose of the front screen is to let others in the room know when you’re looking at them/engaged, then that would be sufficient. Doesn’t need to be something with the complexity and weight of a screen attempting to render realistic eyes at a realistic depth.

      I have to wonder what you mean by “not the best optics”. I tried it in store and I was blown away by the near perfection of the optics.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        The display isn’t for showing user engagement (via a faint glow), but eyes looking in the correct direction during communication, giving only whoever the wearer is looking at the impression of direct eye contact, and nobody else. A flat image would seem to look at either everyone or no one, so instead AVP shows multiple perspectives that are split by lenticular lenses to the corresponding view directions.

        This way you can walk around someone wearing AVP and always see their correct eye position, even if the gaze and content of the display doesn’t change. This is absolutely essential to make AVP “invisible” in face-to-face communication, so Apple went with the current implementation despite it being rather dim and low-res due to the image being spread over several perspectives.

        With estimated front display costs of less than USD 30/1% of the retail price and a rather low weight incl. the lenses, the benefits of dropping it would be negligible. Simplifying or dropping it never was and never will be an option, and pretty much only VR users ask for this, while AVP users mostly want an improved version.

    • ViRGiN

      even apple’s unlimited budget isn’t able to redefine physics.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      The next AVP will have:

      – an improved front screen that current AVP users already ask for.
      – much lower weight, making the default strap not messing up hair, usable while lying down and easy to put on and off, a more adequate solution.
      – another extremely optimized frame, but with less parts due to technical improvements and gained experience which components are needed and which features could be dropped/replaced by software.
      – the same excellent optics, again deliberately slightly out of focus to make single pixels indiscernible and improve the overall visual impression.
      – no controllers, although we might see an AVP version of the Apple Pencil (which has 3DoF tracking on the latest iPad Pro), according to Apple patents as self-tracking 6DoF for AVP, possibly also working as a 3D scanner.

      Despite reports from analysts, 2024 sales still seem mostly limited by Sony only being able to produce enough microOLED displays for ~450K AVP. Apple apparently has one year of exclusive access to these, making 2025 predictions hard. The next AVP version/refresh is expected to focus on reducing weight while keeping the high price and staying fundamentally the same. More significant feature will only come later with a non Pro HMD. Intended for a different use case, it will never become a traditional VR HMD though, despite using the same technology.

  • psuedonymous

    “Apple products have long had a strong third-party accessory market, and it seems the company expects no less for Vision Pro.”
    For Apple to publish interface specs publicly – rather than their usual MO of being restricted to certain parties behind an NDA (and fees), or just completely absent and reliant on reverse-engineering by third parties – indicates they are not seeing the 3rd party accessory market they want to see and are attempting to stimulate it by greatly lowering the barrier to entry.