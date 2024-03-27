Heavy Metal Rhythm Shooter ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ is Coming to Major VR Headsets This Year

Popular rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger (2022) is getting a VR version, bringing its frenetic action and metal-heavy soundtrack to all major VR headsets this year.

Games publisher Funcom and original developer The Outsiders announced that Metal: Hellsinger VR is being developed from the ground-up in collaboration with Lab42 Games, a Sumo Digital studio since 2020.

While a VR version has been a fan request for a while now, the game has now been confirmed to launch sometime this year on Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets.

Metal: Hellsinger VR is said to include the game’s original soundtrack, featuring artists such as Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and more.

In addition to the usual array of weapons and demon baddies, the VR version will also lets you dual-wield pistols independently, reload manually, and slay to the beat with your blade, which the studios say will include room-scale play and stick-based standing and seated locomotion.

We’re hoping to hear about how it’s being brought to VR, as the original game (rated ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ on Steam) offers up frenetic run and gun-style gameplay that is all about jumping impossible heights and blasting away at giant demons, which could be intense if ported directly without consideration for motion sickness.

In the meantime, you can wishlist the game here on Quest. Check out the trailer below: