‘Metro Awakening’ to Release to All Major Headsets in November, New Gameplay Revealed

Developer Vertigo Games announced that Metro Awakening, the VR exclusive created in collaboration with the series’ original author Dmitry Glukhovsky, is slated to arrive on all major VR headset November 7th.

If you haven’t read any of Glukhovsky’s novel, or played Metro 2033, here’s the skinny: Metro Awakening takes place before the events of Metro 2033 (2010), offering up a story-driven single-player adventure.

Set in the aftermath of a nuclear war where survivors have found refuge in Moscow’s Metro tunnels, in Metro Awakening you take on the role of Serdar, a doctor braving the darkness. You’ll face off against both human and mutant enemies as you search for your wife and the medication she so desperately needs.

We got a chance to go hands-on with Metro Awakening at Meta Connect, which Road to VR’s Ben Lang noting the game is well refined visually and also makes use of immersive mechanics, including refreshingly real weapons. Check out the hands-on for more.

While you’re waiting for the November 7th launch, Vertigo Games has also launched pre-orders, now live on PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets, priced at $40 for the standard edition.

The studio is also releasing a Deluxe Edition on the Horizon Store for Quest 2/3/Pro as well as those platforms listed above, with pre-orders nabbing 10% off the full $50 launch price. The Deluxe Edition includes a bunch of cosmetic items, such as skins, accessories, and more, as well as access to a concept art gallery.