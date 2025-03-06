Toast Interactive announced their VR games Max Mustard (2024) and Richie’s Plank Experience (2017) have been removed from the Horizon Store for Quest. For now, it’s unclear precisely why, however the veteran indie studio says the move has left them feeling “betrayed and powerless.”

“Unfortunately, Meta has unilaterally chosen to remove Toast and its two games, Max Mustard and Richies Plank Experience from their store,” the studio says in a post on X. “We feel betrayed and powerless on many levels.”

While temporary delisting can happen by mistake, this doesn’t appear to be the case. There is a reason, however Toast Interactive says it can’t talk about it yet, separately noting the studio “look[s] forward to sharing our story with you all in the near future.”

In a Reddit post, Toast Interactive says the reason will “blow everyone’s minds. But I’ve been firmly advised not to.”

On both the Max Mustard and Richie’s Plank Experience Horizon Store pages, the reason listed is the apps are “out of compliance with Meta’s Platform Abuse Policy,” although there’s no information on specifically how it fell out of compliance.

Image captured by Road to VR

The company’s platform abuse policy covers a wide range of offenses, such as pirated content, security exploits, or deception of any kind, however it also covers more nebulous areas that are likely left up to interpretation.

Not following developer documentation, or “any other provisions of the Meta Platforms Technologies Terms of Service or Code of Conduct for Virtual Experiences, or any other Meta Platforms Technologies terms, policies or guidelines” can also get an app removed with or without warning, Meta says in its Platform Abuse Policy.

Notably, both games are still available across their other supported platforms, with Max Mustard supporting PC VR, PSVR 2 and Pico headsets, and Richie’s Plank Experience supporting PC VR, the original PSVR and Pico headsets.

This comes at one of the most inopportune times for Toast Interactive. Last month the Gold Coast, Australia-based studio announced it was closing office and laying off a majority of staff.

This follows a first layoff round in November 2024, which affected 10 employees. At the time, the studio maintained that while Max Mustard was “one of the highest-rated games on both PSVR 2 and Meta Quest, it sadly can’t sustain a large indie team.”

This story is breaking: we’ve reached out to Meta for more clarity on the situation and will report back when/if we receive a response, or as more information arises.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Ondrej

    Every time people praise the concept of walled garden platforms I lose faith in humanity.

    Computers were never supposed to be like this. A device you paid for should be yours. A contract between a developer and a consumer should not be voided by some tollbooth tax collector with control fetish.

    Kicking whoever you want for whatever reason is perfectly fine – it's your digital store. But this is NOT the case here. They are kicking them from a computer – from a piece of hardware.
    And no, those esoteric side loading methods do not count as practical distribution channels. So using that excuse is a one big apathetic lie.

    BTW, Valve Deckard will have the same problem if it works anything like Steam Deck – another walled garden shamelessly BS-ing that it's not one, just because it allows to tinker in economically irrelevant way (!), outside of the UI locked steam monopoly. If these games were kicked out of Steam they would be just as doomed on Deckard as they are on Quest -> no sales.

    In other words, this whole "future of computing" is completely doomed by Web 2.0 era greed. Apple turning AVP into iPad on face with Mac OS apps banned forever was the final nail in the coffin.

    • Herbert Werters

      You can also install and run all sorts of things on the Steam Deck under the Steam OS. That is complete nonsense. The only thing that doesn't work is the XBOX Gamepass and stupid anticheat software but that's not because of Valve that they don't work but because there is no way to install the gamepass via installer and anticheat works on kernel level.

    • Peter vasseur

      Most journalists aren’t. They all just too scared to say anything, because pick your excuse.

  • MrGreen72

    That must be in line with Zuck's new free speech agenda right?

    Oh wait…

    • Peter vasseur

      Meta can suck it, I wouldn’t buy a dam thing from them.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    It's all fun and games until they start taking them away. What did they actually do to have their game taken down? While on PC and console, no problems there.

    Then, in a turn around twist, they'll probably buy the developers who made the game so that they can make an internal, Astrobot like game made by "Facebook." Since Astrobot is riding on a high on consoles. Got to make a competing product or make it exclusive.

    Just like Facebook bought the developer that made Iron Man VR and had them make a Batman game. Two franchise games that were very popular on console VR. The Batman game became exclusive on Quest and no updated port for PS VR 2 with Iron Man.

  • Nicolas

    I bought Max Mustard for Quest. Does this mean I can't access it anymore, even without ever having played it?
    I wonder if it's it legal for them to take a product from me that I paid for. For anyone with a sound mind, I'd have to be reimbursed for it.
    Customer rights, anyone?

    • Herbert Werters

      The game is still there. Nobody is taking anything away from you. It's just been removed from the store. It's still in your library.