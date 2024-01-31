‘Metro Awakening VR’ Coming to Major VR Headsets from ‘Arizona Sunshine’ Studio, Trailer Here

The rumors were true: Vertigo Games and Deep Silver announced today during PlayStation’s State of Play showcase that they’re bringing the post-apocalyptic world of Metro to PSVR 2, Meta Quest 2/3/Pro and SteamVR headsets.

According to the studios, Metro Awakening is a story-driven first person adventure built exclusively for VR that blends atmospheric exploration, stealth and combat.

Here’s how Vertigo Games describes it:

The year is 2028.

The survivors of nuclear Armageddon cling to existence in the buried subways of the Moscow Metro – civilization’s last refuge and tomb, where ghosts and spirits haunt the living in this man-made purgatory.

You are Serdar, a doctor braving the darkness, crippling radiation and deadly threats of the Metro in the search for your wife and the medication she so desperately needs. As your courage and sanity are pushed to the limit you must learn to walk the line between life and death, the spirit and the material world, and awaken the being you will become…

Features:

• Lose yourself in a journey of spiritual awakening in this chilling, supernatural origins story from Metro creator Dmitry Glukhovsky
• Experience Metro’s tense, heart-pounding gameplay in VR for the first time as condensation clouds your mask, ammo and filters run low and your torchlight flickers and dies in the darkness
• Wield a signature arsenal of hand-made weapons, don your gas mask, and venture into the depths of the Metro where desperate bandits, mutants, and worse haunt your every step

Metro Awakening is said to arrive on all major headsets sometime in 2024.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • ViRGiN

    Kinda tired of Vertigo Games. Their games never hold my interest for long.

  • MackRogers

    looks like complete ass.

    I don’t blame then they needed to build for the lower common denominator XR2

  • Star Centurion

    Hopefully it’s better than Arizona Sunshine 2. I think they’re neat for being one of the first big VR studios, but it seems like they never truly venture out of their comfort zone that they established all the way back with the original Arizona Sunshine.