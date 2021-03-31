Following a prototyping phase started in 2019, Microsoft and the United States Army have announced they are moving to a production phase of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), based on HoloLens 2 technology, through a contract worth up to $22 billion.

In 2019, Microsoft announced it was working with the US Army to prototype and test the IVAS system, an AR headset designed for both training and live battlefield use, based on Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 technology.

What started as a $480 million deal has now ballooned into a contract worth up to $21.88 billion, according to Microsoft, with an initial five year timeline and an option for an additional five years.

The US Army announced the contract last week as a “fixed price production agreement to manufacture the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS)” aimed at moving the project into a “production and rapid fielding” phase.

According to the US Army, the IVAS system is designed to streamline existing vision-enhancing and immersive training capabilities into a single platform.

“The suite of capabilities leverages existing high-resolution night, thermal, and Soldier-borne sensors integrated into a unified Heads Up Display to provide the improved situational awareness, target engagement, and informed decision-making necessary to achieve overmatch against current and future adversaries,” the US Army writes. “The system also leverages augmented reality and machine learning to enable a life-like mixed reality training environment so the Close Combat Force can rehearse before engaging any adversaries.”

Both Microsoft and the US Army paint the IVAS project as a “non-traditional” collaboration between the Army and a technology company, rather than a defense contractor. The organizations claim the direct collaboration has significantly increased the speed of development for the project.

  • Alex

    What have they been doing 2 years now if it’s a brand new contract that aspires to this?
    https://www.cnbc.com/2019/04/06/microsoft-hololens-2-army-plans-to-customize-as-ivas.html
    https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a30898514/mixed-reality-goggles-army/
    It’s like they come back with the same intent and new contracts every year or something.

  • jimmy

    Nothing surprising Hololens is a professional headset

  • wheeler

    From listening to Karl Guttag https://kguttag.com/2021/03/30/ar-show-interview-of-karl-guttag-part-2-mapping-ar-displays-to-suitable-optics/ , it sounds like the use of these on the battlefield is quite silly and that side of the investment will be a complete waste. Tons of stuff like this apparently gets purchased for military use but never leaves the box because soldiers refuse to use anything that will inhibit their performance and, well, get them killed. However for training it sounds like the hololens can be useful.

  • JDawg

    Video games have always had a HUD. Now real war will have a HUD.

    I can imagine some good uses of this. Imagine it counting the number of bullets left in your gun’s magazine. Or displaying night vision over-layed on the AR glasses keeping the real word still there. GPS and other info and location on teammates through walls reducing friendly fire. Squadmates could easily digitally mark enemy locations that are instantly relayed to everyone. Real time mission updates and area map top down view. Quickly throw up video of what teammate or quad-copter drone sees. Hands free voice control so you can keep your hands on your gun. The possibilities are awesome.

    Very cool stuff.

  • xyzs

    The price of a Ferrari per headset…. If I was American, I would loose my sh*t about how my tax money is literally wasted.