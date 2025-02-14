Onward (2020), the tactical mil-sim shooter from Meta-owned Downpour Interactive, is getting a big 2.0 update soon. It’s been a long time coming too, as the game’s last major update was nearly one year ago.

Onward hasn’t been abandoned, although it has seen fairly light updates in the year since the studio released its big ‘Mercenary’ update, which brought to the game in February 2024 a PVE mode and various graphic tweeks.

Now, Downpour Interactive is set to launch its 2.0 update for Onward, which Meta says in a recent blogpost that sometime this year, Onward will receive “its biggest update ever,” noting it will include a host of content.

This includes what Meta calls “a massive graphical overhaul across weapons and utilities,” in addition to a new Operator system with 20 new characters, and new map content. More information on the 2.0 update is said to arrive “very soon.”

This follows turmoil in the wider gaming industry, which included wide-ranging layoffs at Downpour Inteactive in 2023; founder and CEO Dante Buckley, who started the studio in 2015, departed the company a month prior to layoffs.

Initially released on Steam in Early Access in 2016, and later released in early access on the original Oculus Quest in 2020, Onward focuses on realistic squad-based gameplay and unrelentingly faithful reproduction of real-world weaponry.

You can learn more about Onward the Horizon Store page on for Quest 2 and above, and on Steam for PC VR headsets, where it’s regularly priced at $25.