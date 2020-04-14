The Under Presents (2019), the multiplayer theatrical adventure originally built for Quest and Rift, is heading to Steam on April 16th, which includes support for all standard SteamVR-compatible headsets.

Created by indie studio Tender Claws, known for its breakout hit VR experience Virtual Virtual Reality (2017), and the New York-based live theater company Pie Hole, The Under Presents is a different type of game—and that’s putting it lightly.

Described by its creators as “part game, part theater, part extravaganza,” The Under Presents includes a mashup of real-time and recorded performances from actors, and a time and mind-bending multiplayer environment centered around ‘The Under’, a special dimension outside time and space, where you are guided by a mysterious proprietor.

We haven’t had a chance to review The Under Presents, however users have given it near [5/5] ratings on both the Quest and Rift platforms. It’s certainly an experience unlike any other. Check it out on Steam here.