‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ VR Interactive Anime Unveiled in New Teaser, Coming to Quest

Bandai Namco revealed in November that it was partnering with XR studio Atlas V (Gloom Eyes, BATTLESCAR) to release a Mobile Suit Gundam game for Quest. Now the studio has released the first teaser.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom is being pitched as a “virtual reality interactive movie,” which is said to provide fans with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Gundam series in a new way and brand new story.

While the studios were previously very light on the detail when the project was announced late last year, it’s now been revealed the narrative will take place in the Universal Century 0096, including battle scenes in outer space.

Now, just in time for the Tokyo-based anime consumer show Anime Japan, we’ve got a brand new teaser for Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom (linked above).

If you’re looking for a slightly deeper dive, Bandai Namco Filmworks and Altas V also showed off a behind-the-scenes video at SXSW 2024 last week, which gives us a brief glimpse its storyboards and character design.

In the meantime, we’ll be waiting to hear word on exactly when to expect Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom on Quest, as for now the release date is still a complete mystery. The studios tell us we should expect a Quest Store page soon however, which will let you wishlist the game.