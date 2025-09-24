My Monsters is an upcoming VR platformer adventure inspired by Moss, letting you guide your very own little monster as you tower above and help them along the way to conquer a world plagued by inner demons. Now, developer Ludact has revealed the game’s launch date for Quest and SteamVR headsets.

Coming October 2nd, My Monsters serves up a hand-painted art style that looks to impress with its unique world and story-driven, interactive fairy tale.

Here’s how Ludact describes it:

Enter the dreamlike world of Onirium and team up with Moti, your inner little monster, to battle enemies, solve puzzles, and face inner monsters like anxiety, loneliness and fear, uncovering fragments of a meaningful dreamlike tale.

It’s also about conquering your inner demons, Ludact explains: “At the heart of the game is a deep narrative that explores humanity’s greatest inner struggles—anxiety, fear, and loneliness,” each of which are represented as their own monsters to beat back as you move forward.

My Monsters is said to offer up dynamic VR combat too, with the ability to unlock combos, dodges, and ranged attacks to overcome enemies across 70 maps with three biomes.

To see My Monsters in action, check out the latest gameplay trailer below, which was released during last months VR Games Showcase:

For now, you can wishlist My Monsters on Steam and pre-order on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, where it’s currently priced at $17, discounted from its $20 launch price.

In the meantime, you can also go hands-on with the demo on Quest, which notably includes some issues that are being addressed in the final game.

