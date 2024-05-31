Off-roading Simulator ‘MudRunner’ Comes to Quest in Brand New VR Spin-off, Trailer Here

Saber Interactive, the studio behind hit off-roading simulator MudRunner (2017), released a VR take on the game that brings a more immersive slice of the original’s action to Quest for the first time.

MudRunner VR isn’t a 1:1 port as such, instead bringing a brand new adventure which includes new vehicles, missions, maps, and game physics too, letting you play completely in first-person, replete with knobs, steering wheel, and a tablet which you can use for navigation.

The single-player VR game includes all of the muck-inducing weather and boggy terrain too, challenging you to traverse treacherous mud, fierce rivers, rocky paths, and more on your way to your end goal—playable in either story or free-play mode.

While the flatscreen original includes 19 vehicles, the VR spin-off only has eight for now, although it looks to include a good selection of flatbeds, repair modules, log carriers and other backwoods work vehicles.

Also, you won’t be strapped into the cockpit the entire time either, as you’ll get the opportunity to step outside to attach the winch, refuel and more. You can grab the game today on Quest 2/3/Pro on the Quest Store, priced at $20.