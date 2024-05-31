Off-roading Simulator ‘MudRunner’ Comes to Quest in Brand New VR Spin-off, Trailer Here

Saber Interactive, the studio behind hit off-roading simulator MudRunner (2017), released a VR take on the game that brings a more immersive slice of the original’s action to Quest for the first time.

MudRunner VR isn’t a 1:1 port as such, instead bringing a brand new adventure which includes new vehicles, missions, maps, and game physics too, letting you play completely in first-person, replete with knobs, steering wheel, and a tablet which you can use for navigation.

The single-player VR game includes all of the muck-inducing weather and boggy terrain too, challenging you to traverse treacherous mud, fierce rivers, rocky paths, and more on your way to your end goal—playable in either story or free-play mode.

While the flatscreen original includes 19 vehicles, the VR spin-off only has eight for now, although it looks to include a good selection of flatbeds, repair modules, log carriers and other backwoods work vehicles.

Also, you won’t be strapped into the cockpit the entire time either, as you’ll get the opportunity to step outside to attach the winch, refuel and more. You can grab the game today on Quest 2/3/Pro on the Quest Store, priced at $20.

    Porting this physics heavy game to Quest is impressive, but also shows how large the PC vs mobile performance gap still is. I played 2017 Mudrunner and its predecessor Spintires, and the Quest trailer don't come anywhere close.

    Comparisons aren't fair and the trailer probably shows Quest 2 gameplay, but the differences are very significant. The game probably doesn't run at the highest Quest graphics performance level due to needing more CPU for physics. Interiors and environment are less detailed, but Spintires/MudRunner's main feature has always been realistic mud physics and visualization. The 2014 Spintires launch trailer heavily emphasizes this, but at least the MudRunner VR trailer completely avoids showing vehicles carving deep grooves into mud. They seemingly cut the whole visual part (less visible from VR's cabin view) and only kept the (more important) driving physics. MudRunner VR is more linear than the open world PC physics sandbox, but reviews are very good.

    Many interpret Red Matter 2 as Quest 3 now closing in on PC graphics, but that's mostly clever illusion/excellent game design working around the weaknesses of mobile GPUs, instead relying on limiting environments, lights and interactions. Mudrunner as a port would be a more realistic comparison. VR design comes with many challenges and Quest operates with ~1/50th of the PC power budget, and it's very clear that 2024 Mudrunner VR still needed to be drastically scaled down compared to even 10 year old PC Spintires, derived from a now 15 years old physics demo.