STRIDE: Fates (2023) initially released late last year on Quest, bringing with it a campaign to match the series’ hard-won locomotion mechanics that feel pretty inspired by parkour shooter Mirror’s Edge. Now, the PSVR 2 version of the game just got a big overhaul that hopes to address a lot of the complaints following its release on PS5 in May.

Coming nearly three weeks after launch on PSVR 2, the game’s 1.03 update is now live, including what developer Joy Way calls “planned improvements and added features that you, our players, have been asking for.”

Most visible of them is a major graphics overhaul to game, which features dynamic shadows, better lighting, increased resolution by 1.7×, reduced aliasing, and foveated rendering thanks to the headset’s built-in eye-tracking. Joy Way tossed out a graphics comparison video, linked below:

As promised, the studio also packaged in its ‘Concrete Jungle’ DLC, which opens up 25 new missions to take on—said to be 3+ hours of gameplay—which includes a nifty new Wingsuit gadget so you can glide around the city.

Additionally, the update includes adaptive trigger feedback for weapons, which was previously only available for melee combat, and you’ll also notice that TV output has changed so onlookers get a centered picture, and not the left-eye picture previously outputted.

You can find Stride: Fates over on Quest 2/3/Pro, SteamVR, and PSVR 2, priced at $30.