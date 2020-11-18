Don’t blink, because next month is going to see a rash of new content coming to VR that will keep you busy well before the holidays begin. Coming in mid-December is the VR version of Myst, Quest exlusive Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, and massive DLC drop Pistol Whip: 2089. Check out the release dates below.

Myst

Cyan Worlds, the original developers of the iconic puzzle adventure game Myst (1993), announced at Facebook Connect in September that a remake of the game is coming to Quest and PC VR platforms. Now the studio reveals that you can set your calendars for December 10th.

This Myst “reimagining” is said to include all of the classic game, but with modern sound, art, and interactions. Add it to your wishlist here.

Myst will also be available on PC VR via Steam. Oculus made the initial announcement, so we’re checking to see if that December 10th date is timed Quest exclusivity or not.

Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, the first VR game in the storied universe, is coming exclusively to the Quest platform on December 8th.

Developers Pixel Toys say the narrative-driven VR shooter will offer both single and multiplayer modes, and push players through “an epic story where Ophelia searches for her lost twin sister and fights for the future of humanity itself.” Expect all of the trimmings, including iconic wargear such as Bolters, Plasma Pistols, Flamers, Las Rifles, Power Swords, Chainswords, and Acts of Faith. Add it to your wishlist here.

Pistol Whip: 2089 Update

After multiple updates, which brought to the rhythm shooter new scenes, songs, and plenty of style, Pistol Whip’s first ‘action pack’ will offer even more of the good stuff: scenes, weapons, enemies, and a few new mechanics.

This fat slice of new content arrives December 1st, including five story-driven chapters in a gritty sci-fi expansion to Cinematic Campaign Mode.

Check out the base game on Quest here. Pistol Whip: 2089 will also be available on PC VR via Steam and Rift via the Oculus Store.