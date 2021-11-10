The NBA officially kicked off its 2021-22 regular season in mid-October after having last year’s derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this week, Meta (formerly Facebook) is welcoming Quest users back to Horizon Venues for some more courtside action.

You’ll be able to catch the first game on November 14th, which features the Golden State Warriors vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Check out November’s full NBA VR lineup below:

To watch, users need the paid NBA League Pass, which comes with a few other caveats. Meta says in a blogpost that League Pass games will only be open to users based in the US, and to those that are outside of a 50-mile radius of the two teams in a given game. That’s the wonderful world of broadcast syndication for you.

The newly rebranded Horizon Venues (previously just Venues) offers up multi-user spaces for large event viewing, which means you can watch games courtside with friends and key into exclusive play-by-play commentary from NBA champion Richard Jefferson, sportscaster Adam Amin, and more.

Meta says it’s going to publish more participating games in the future, however here’s November’s upcoming schedule. Click the links below to subscribe for an event reminder.

You can check out the full line-up of other Venues events here.