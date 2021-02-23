If you’re developing a VR game, you may be able to strike a deal with one of the most senior VR studios out there. nDreams, a developer and publisher of VR games, announced the creation of a $2 million fund which it will use to co-fund and publish externally developed VR titles.

The studio says it’s looking for VR games that “embrace the immersive, high-agency potential of the medium,” which essentially means only true ‘VR natives’ need apply.

nDreams says that in addition to providing development funds, the studio is also capable of offering publishing support, market knowledge, data insights, first-party relationships, and game marketing & sales experience. Additionally, nDreams says it can provide QA, localization, production, and technical/design consultation.

nDreams has created many titles across all VR headset hardware since it started developing VR games back in 2013, including Phantom: Covert Ops, Shooty Fruity, The Assembly, and VR meditation app Perfect. As one of the most senior VR studios out there, nDream’s publishing team also boasts 20 years of collective experience in VR, having additionally worked for AAA publishers including Ubisoft, Capcom, SEGA and WB Games.

“We know how difficult it can be to get a VR game to market successfully” said David Corless, VP of Publishing. “We want to share our knowledge with other studios to help them make the best game they can and to give those titles every chance of becoming a huge success, whether that be through development funding or solely publishing support.”

Developers interested in partnering with nDreams can get in touch via publishing@ndreams.com for more information.