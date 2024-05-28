PlayStation Plus members are in for a treat next month, as Sony is serving up six PSVR 2 games to premium subscribers which are all actually legitimately awesome, and even the chance to nab a headset for $100 off.

Announced in a PlayStation blog post, Sony says that starting June 6th, it’s releasing six bonus titles during the Days of Play celebration ahead of its normal release schedule, which include:

Unfortunately, Sony doesn’t seem to be doing any new hardware bundles for PSVR 2 like it did in years past with the original PSVR. The company is however offering to Plus Members $100 off PSVR 2 and the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, bringing them to $450 and $500 respectively.

Additionally, PS Plus members who sign in with their PlayStation account and purchase a PS5 or PSVR 2 through direct.playstation.com will get 12 months of Netflix Premium.

PlayStation’s Days of Play celebration begins May 29th at 12:01AM through June 12th at 11:59PM, local time in your region. This also includes timed releases of PS2 games, PS4/PS5 games, and a game trial, all of which you can check out over at the PS blog.