‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ VR Game is Still Coming, Demo Debuting at 30th Anniversary Next Month

Indie studio Pixelity confirmed that its previously announced VR game based on the hit ’90s anime Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995) is still coming, as the studio just showed off its first teaser image.

Normally a single image wouldn’t be cause for celebration, although we’ve seen a rash of game cancellations lately, including the planned Batman: Arkham Shadow sequel and reportedly also an official Harry Potter VR game.

Initially announced back in February 2025, Korea-based indie Pixelity has now confirmed that EVANGELION: Δ CROSS REFLECTIONS is still in the works.

While series protagonist Shinji Ikari never actually signed a waver to join NERV in the anime—he was all but forced into the pilot’s chair in the first episode as Tokyo-3 was under attack—the image above seems to suggest a much more tranquil recruitment into Gendo Ikari’s mysterious defense organization.

Pixelity says Cross Reflections will be a three-part experience based on the story of all 26 episodes of the original anime, with the first instalment expected to arrive in 2026.

There’s no release date or list of confirmed target platforms yet, although a few lucky attendees at Evangelion’s upcoming 30th anniversary event in Japan will get a first hands-on with a demo.

The event is set to take place in Tokyo from February 21ss – 23rd. To find out how to buy tickets and sign up for a chance to demo the game, click here.