Hasbro and VR studio Secret Location announced over the weekend that a Nerf-brand multiplayer shooter is coming to Oculus Quest sometime next year.

Called Nerf Ultimate Championship, the arena shooter is said to offer what Secret Location calls “a wide range of new and classic blasters as you leap around fantastic arenas in intense head-to-head team matches.”

“Soak in the sound of roaring fans and master your skills as you begin your journey to become the Ultimate NERF Champion,” the studio says on the game’s official website.

The game, which was revealed in UploadVR’s E3 showcase, is still somewhat of a mystery beyond that description; the trailer below doesn’t show any gameplay. Considering the Facebook/Oculus branding, we’re supposing the Quest platform holder will act as the game’s publisher, possibly making it a Quest exclusive.

Secret Location is known for a number of high-quality VR games and experiences including bullet-hell shooter Blasters of the Universe (2017), a VR retelling of Philip K. Dick’s The Great C (2018) and time-bending puzzle game Transpose (2018).