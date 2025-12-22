Netflix Acquires XR Avatar Startup Ready Player Me

By
Scott Hayden
-
3

Netflix announced it’s acquiring Ready Player Me, the avatar creation platform, which the streaming giant hopes to leverage soon with the rollout of user personas across Netflix Games.

The News

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to TechCrunch. It’s said however the Estonia-based startup’s team of around 20 people will be joining the company.

This won’t include three of the four founders: Haver Järveoja, Kaspar Tiri, and Timmu Tõke though. Only CTO Rainer Selvet is moving to Netflix, a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“Our vision has always been to enable avatars and identities to travel across many games and virtual worlds,” Ready Player Me CEO Timmu Tõke said. “We’ve been on an independent path to make that vision a reality for a long time. I’m now very excited for the Ready Player Me team to join Netflix to scale our tech and expertise to a global audience and contribute to the exciting vision Netflix has for gaming.”

Image courtesy Ready Player Me

Additionally, Ready Player Me announced its taking avatar creation services offline starting January 31st, 2026.

Founded in 2014 in Tallinn, Estonia, Ready Player Me has allowed for users to create and export avatars across a variety of Web2 and Web3 platforms, including VR social platforms such as VRChat.

Over the past decade, the company has raised $72 million from venture capitalists a16z, Endeavor, Konvoy Ventures, Plural, and various angels, including the co-founders of companies like Roblox, Twitch, and King Games. Its most recent investment was in 2022, when the company closed its $56 million Series B.

SEE ALSO
SteamVR Beta Restores Windows VR Headset Support on Windows 11 Thanks to Third-party Driver

My Take

Netflix hasn’t intimated it’s getting into XR gaming yet, so it’s pretty safe to say the Ready Player Me acquisition and subsequent shutdown is more or less a blow to one specific group of people: namely, VRChat users.

VRChat beginners looking to make their own avatars over the years were almost always pointed to Ready Player Me, with the platform even allowing users to upload a personal photo and generate a cartoony persona that was easy to mix-and-match with a variety of parts.

And while they weren’t always the most original avatars out there, it’s difficult to argue with the platform’s ease of use, as the web-based tool basically got you a (mostly) unique avatar that was not only cross-platform, but also already rigged for VRChat.

For now, VRChat only points users to two platforms: Ready Player Me and MakeAvatar. In addition to diving into make suites like Blender, those in the community also tend to get avatars by buying or finding them directly in-app, or finding them for free on platforms like VRCMods. Others rely on maker spaces like Gumroad and Booth for commissioned and pre-made avatars.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Oxi

    Don't say Web2 and Web3, just say "social platforms" and "crypto platforms."

  • This is a bummer for all platforms that were relying on it to have avateering. They have only 1 month to find a substitute platform now, even during Christmas vacations…

  • BananaBreadBoy

    Ehh, as much as the VRC team pushed ReadyPlayerMe, the "on the ground" opinion of the playerbase was always pretty muted regarding them. The limited customization options and the pseudo-pixar style always had them feeling very corporately sterile. Not quite to the extent of Horizon Worlds, but enough so that you don't really see anyone using them. New players would much rather use a default avatar or find a public avatar pedestal.

    That's not to say a character creator default avatar wouldn't be appreciated in VRChat, but Ready Player Me rarely felt like it.