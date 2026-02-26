XR Glasses Maker VITURE Raises Another $100M, Marking $200M Raised in Less Than 6 Months

XR glasses company VITURE announced it’s secured an additional $100 million financing round following its $100 million Series B secured in September 2025.

The latest round was led by Legend Capital, a Beijing-based investment arm affiliated with Lenovo. The round also featured a group of strategic investors, including previous investor Bertelsmann Group. According to Crunch Base data, this brings Viture’s overall funding to $221.5 million.

Since its Series B in September, Viture has launched its Luma series and Beast XR glasses, phone/PC-tethered XR glasses that use bird bath-style optics. In December, Viture also partnered with CD Projekt RED to release a limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Luma series glasses. Since then, the company has expanded retail presence across North America, including in-store demo placements at Best Buy.

This follows recent news that Google-backed competitor XREAL filed a patent lawsuit against Viture in January, claiming that patent-infringing devices have been imported or otherwise sold in the US—including the Viture Pro, Luma Pro, and Luma Ultra—which allegedly infringe one or more claims of Xreal’s foundational patents.

In turn, Viture has labeled Xreal’s actions as “patent-troll-style” behavior, even prompting Viture to take its own infringement proceedings against XREAL in China in addition to separate proceedings to “address false and harmful statements made by XREAL about VITURE and its products,” the company says in a press statement.

“While VITURE did not seek to be drawn into litigation, it will not hesitate to enforce its own rights and pursue all appropriate legal remedies available to it,” the company adds.

Notably, Viture says that if the court rules in its favor, the company may consider injunctive relief restricting the manufacturing and export of all Xreal products utilizing the electrochromic film technology, as well as other corrective measures in accordance with applicable law.