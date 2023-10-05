The much lauded Echo VR might no longer be with us, but one of its innovations is living on in a new wave of VR games.

Echo VR (and its single-player counterpart, Lone Echo) were among the first major VR games to build a game around a virtual movement system based entirely on the player’s arm movement. While most VR games used (and continue to use) thumbsticks to allow players to glide around on their feet, the Echo games actually gave players no control over their feet, and instead had them floating around exclusively in zero-G environments with only their hands to push and pull themselves around the game space.

Image courtesy Meta, Ready at Dawn

While other early VR games definitely contributed to the idea of arm-based movement rather than sliding thumbstick movement (shout-out to Lucid Trips ClimbeySprint Vector and many more), the Echo games did a lot of heavy lifting to popularize this novel locomotion concept.

And from there, the idea has grown and evolved.

Gorilla Tag (2021), whose creator specifically says he was inspired by Echo VR, has become one of VR’s most popular games, bringing its spin on arm-based locomotion to a much wider audience. With that exposure, more and more players are learning how this particular way of moving in VR can be fun, making them more likely to try games with similar mechanics.

Image courtesy Another Axiom

And this goes far beyond the smattering of Gorilla Tag clones you can find on Steam.

Nock (2022) went several steps further with a much faster type of sliding and gliding arm movement, while also weaving in bows and arrows, challenging players to both navigate and shoot with their hands in a continuous flow.

Space Ball (2023) took the Gorilla Tag movement and fused it with a Rocket League style game, letting players bound around the arena and launch themselves to dunk a huge ball into a hoop.

It’s not just multiplayer games either. Arm-based locomotion systems are popping up in single player adventures like Phantom Covert Ops (2020) which had a very literal take on arm-movement in VR—asking players to paddle themselves around in a covert kayak. It sounds silly on the surface, but there’s no doubt the game’s arm-based movement was both unique and successful.

Image courtesy nDreams

In 2023 alone we’ve seen more arm-based movement games like No More Rainbows, Toss!, and Outta Hand. If you peruse the reviews of these games, you find a common theme of advice from reviewers: ‘if you liked Gorilla Tag, check this out!’. Clearly the players enjoying these games want more like them, with the desired similarity being the use of arms for movement.

And there’s more to come. One of the most intriguing upcoming Quest titles, Underdogs, takes the concept in a different direction, where a player brawls it out in a mech using their arms to pull themselves around the arena.

And in a truly full-circle moment, the creators of Gorilla Tag (which were inspired by Echo VR) are building a spiritual successor to Echo VR. Currently codenamed ‘Project A2’, the game will revisit arm-based movement in zero-G in an effort to revive the very game that popularized arm-based movement to so many in the first place.

It’s apparent that VR developers and players alike are beginning to find that controlling your arms with… your arms, is much more engaging than controlling your legs with… a thumbstick. I have a feeling that this new wave of games built entirely around arm-based movement is here to stay. The question on my mind is if they will remain as their own genre within VR, or perhaps come to define the way movement works in most VR games.

  • Peter vasseur

    It will be its own nitch. I played sprint vector. Wasn’t the greatest. I’d rather have a treadmill and walk. Arm movement in a space game like echo and a kayak game make sense. Games that walk and try to use arms is a huge disconnect and immersion breaking.

    • polysix

      *niche

  • polysix

    Nah… arm movement will get old, just like everything. It was O.K when it was the novelty way to get around ‘the problem with transport in VR’ but come on.. how many games can we seriously stomach that keep reusing this kludge for VR’s failings? Unless you’re an actual swinging ape or in zero G there’s a limit to how many decent games can pull this off without seeming like yet ‘another gold rush’ of mediocrity.

    The problem needs addressing at the hardware level, with proper ways to move around, I don’t think treadmills are the answer either (too clunky and high friction as in to get in/out). VR will never really be VR until we solve this issue, and limiting ourselves to arm pulling/swinging forever is NOT the answer at all.

    It will either require expensive and elaborate exoskeletons mounted on gyroscopes or walls that can give us haptic feedback AND full 360 freedom of every limb to run, fly, fall etc… OR we need to decouple movement entirely from the physical world (neural stuff), swinging arms is such a cop out.