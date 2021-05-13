Thanks to the success of Oculus Quest 2, the amount of stuff you can play on the Oculus Quest Store is rapidly expanding. Here we take a look at some of the upcoming titles we can’t wait to play when they land in the next few months.

Note: These are just a few native Quest titles we’re looking forward to. There’s also a mind-boggling amount of VR games to play outside of the Oculus Quest Store too. You can play via SteamVR or Oculus PC provided you can setup Link or Air Link and have a VR-ready PC. Also, don’t forget App Lab and SideQuest for unmoderated Quest content.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Part II

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge first came to Quest back in November 2020, bringing with it a wholly new Star Wars experience. Creators ILMxLAB announced that the narrative-driven adventure is getting its first sequel here this year; the series will conclude in its fourth installment. That sounds like a lot of pirate blasting and droid saving.

Developer: ILMxLAB

Launch Date: 2021 “later this year”

Resident Evil 4 (Quest 2)

Ok, we get it. Resident Evil 4 (2005) isn’t new, but its Quest 2 port will be. Capcom’s beloved horror-shooter is getting a first-person overhaul, which is said to include higher resolution textures, a made-for-VR UI, and positional audio for greater immersion. The only catch: it’s coming exclusively to Quest 2 and not the original Quest.

Developer: Armature Studio, Capcom

Launch Date: TBD

Ilysia

Successful Kickstarter Ilysia is coming to all major VR headsets, including PC VR, Oculus Quest, and PlayStation VR. This cross-play MMORPG is expected to release to backers sometime before the end of 2021, bringing with it plenty of beasts, world bosses, and both megalithic ‘Guardians’ and ‘Titans’ to contend with.

Developer: Team 21 Studio

Launch Date: before end of 2021

Larcenauts

Larcenauts is set to bring the hero shooter genre to Quest in a big way. This six vs six shooter ostensibly takes its cues from games like Valorant, Overwatch and Apex Legends. It’s not only natively coming Quest, but also Rift and SteamVR-compatible headsets, including cross-play.

Developer: Impulse Gear

Launch Date: Summer 2021

After the Fall

After the Fall, the long-delayed co-op shooter, is finally coming to Quest, and its launching alongside Oculus PC and PSVR. Vertigo Games first announced the post-apocalyptic zombie shooter back in June 2019, although the studio recently gave us an eye-full of some updated gameplay, so it’s definitely still coming.

Developer: Vertigo Games

Launch Date: Summer 2021

Wanderer

Wanderer is a VR adventure game that takes inspiration from Quantum Leap (1989) and Dark (2017), letting you travel back through history to prevent the collapse of civilization. It’s coming to all major VR headsets sometime later this year, which includes Oculus Quest!

Developer: Oddboy, M Theory

Launch Date: Q3 2021

Ancient Dungeon

Ancient Dungeon is a rogue-lite dungeon crawler that found success on Kickstarter last year. It’s aiming for launch sometime “soon,” developer Eric Thullen says, with plans to arrive in early access on both SteamVR headsets and Oculus Quest. You can test it now in beta via App Lab for Quest.

Developer: Joy Way

Launch Date: sometime “soon”

Captain ToonHead

Captain ToonHead vs The Punks from Outer Space is a whacky first-person tower defense that puts your granny’s chancla (Spanish for ‘slipper’, often used as an impromptu bludgeon) in one hand and a gun in the other as you build towers and shoot down a mess of cybernetic baddies.

Developer: Teravision Games

Launch Date: Summer 2021

Project 4 (Boneworks)

Boneworks (2019) offers up some awesome physics-based shooting madness on PC VR headsets, and we were intrigued when the studio announced they’d be bringing the game’s mechanics and core systems to Quest and also put it “anywhere we can,” Stress Level Zero says. There’s still nothing out there on the so-called Project 4 game yet, but we’re hoping to learn more sometime soon.

Developer: Stress Level Zero

Launch Date: TBD

Assassin’s Creed & Splinter Cell

After a rash of first-gen VR games and a pre-COVID foray into VR arcade experiences, Ubisoft is again renewing its commitment to at-home VR gaming with bona fide Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell VR games. The studio announced both titles in September 2020, but there’s still distressingly little information out there outside of the fact that they will be built from the ground-up exclusively for the Oculus platform, and will “include elements of the franchises that players know and love.”

Developer: Ubisoft

Launch Date: TBD

Against

Against is rhythm game that is all about fighting and wall-running to the beat through stylish neo-noir levels. We had a chance to preview Against a little while ago; it has a lot in common with Beat Saber, Pistol Whip, and FitXR, but it’s much darker in tone as you slash, shoot, punch, dodge and more.

Developer: Joy Way

Launch Date: Q3 2021

Update (May 13th): We’ve completely overhauled this list, and took out games that have since launched. You can catch many of those over at our Review section to find out where to spend your hard-earned cash.

What new games are you excited to play on Quest? Let us know in the comments below!